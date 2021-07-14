Festus thwarts Post 416 with timely two-out rally

Axtetter added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to finish 2-for-3 overall. He made Scherffius throw 11 pitches before striking out to conclude the first inning.

But Festus had already established a 1-0 lead. Mullins fielded a ground ball after Reando walked, but bounced his throw on the force play into left field for an error.

Zak Meador, playing among significantly older talent at age 13, battled for 10 pitches before Schnitzler fielded a tapper and threw high over his first baseman to square the contest in the fourth.

Cade Scherffius ended with six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings, and did not surrender a hit until the bottom of the fourth as Axtetter and Myers notched back-to-back singles.

Hunter Bassin broke the 1-1 with a flare that landed safely in shallow left-center as four Mineral Area defenders converged to no avail.

Festus tacked on two insurance runs after Reando walked and Ott singled against Kendall Horton in the sixth. Kooper Kekec relieved with a bases-loaded strikeout, but not before committing two balks.