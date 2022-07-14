Festus wallops depleted Post 416

STE. GENEVIEVE – Festus Post 253 prevented Mineral Area Post 416 from dodging elimination for a third time at the Senior Legion District 13 baseball tournament.

Connor McDonald notched six RBI on two doubles plus a single, and Connor Hulsey scattered four hits to throw a five-inning complete game in a 14-2 blowout on Thursday night at Yanks Field.

Laine Axtetter and Jaxin Patterson each reached base five straight times – the former without needing to put a pitch in play – and Post 253 received 10 walks along with five hit batsmen.

Festus extended a 4-2 lead with nine runs in the third inning, and clinched a spot in the upcoming zone bracket while advancing to face Ste. Genevieve for the district title on Friday.

McDonald followed an RBI single from Sam Stokes with a two-run double against Mineral Area starter Kendall Horton for a 3-0 advantage in the first inning.

Jobe Smith homered to deep left field in response as the leadoff man for Post 416, which earlier beat rival Rock Memorial to prolong its stay.

Clayton Redmond added a tying RBI double three batters later while going 2-for-2 overall, but Hulsey steadied from there with six strikeouts.

McDonald hammered a deep three-run double against reliever Grant Mullins to make it 7-2 after Horton issued three straight walks in the third inning.

Canyon Stout added two singles for Festus, which increased the margin on subsequent RBI hits by Chase Wilson and Patterson.

Mineral Area (7-6) utilized four hurlers for its season finale. Andrew Civey debuted on the mound this summer to obtain four outs, and Kooper Kekec worked a scoreless fifth despite plunking three batters.

Post 416 center fielder Casen Murphy made an impressive throw home to get a bases-loaded force out after fielding a sinking liner on a bounce in the top of the second.

Mullins was ultimately stranded in the bottom of the second at 4-2 following his single and two stolen bases.

Mineral Area 8, Rock Memorial 4

STE. GENEVIEVE – Jobe Smith went the distance on a gutsy six-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and Mineral Area Post 416 triumphed 8-4 to bounce Rock Memorial Post 283 from the postseason earlier Thursday.

Zak Meador finished 2-for-3 with two RBI after an accidental swing snapped a hitless slump, and Smith helped his own cause by going 2-for-5.

Mineral Area threatened to break a 2-2 tie in the third inning, but an accurate throw from right fielder Eric O’Brien cut down Clayton Chandler at home on a Kendall Horton single.

Smith settled into a groove to retire eight consecutive batters, and Post 416 eventually broke through with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Xavier Scherffius had the lone hit during that go-ahead rally, preceding four walks by reliever Truman Ward. Horton slid safely on a delayed double steal with Meador for a 6-2 advantage.

Grant Mullins and Meador added RBI singles in the Post 416 sixth, and Smith finished what he started after working around hits by Carson Riehn, Ayden Kientzy and Chase Blumer in the seventh.

The teams traded solo runs in each of the first two innings. Smith doubled and scored against Post 283 starter Anthony Aldridge after yielding an early RBI double to Zach Pottgen.

O’Brien used a nifty slide to beat the tag on a fielder’s choice in the Rock Memorial second, but Casen Murphy drew a tying bases-loaded walk in the home half.