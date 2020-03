Five members of the Farmington Mat Rats Wrestling Club qualified for the 2020 Missouri USA State Championships by placing among the top four in their respective weight divisions last weekend at the regional tournament. Pictured, from left, are Aiden Hahn (12U - 85), Presley Johnson (12U - 100), Jackson Tucker (12U - 110), Trace Dunlap (14U - 115) and Rowdy Vaugh (14U - 190).