Flieg captures OVC gold in javelin

Marysa Flieg has already left a championship mark during her first season with the Southeast Missouri State women’s track and field program.

The Ste. Genevieve High School graduate was named on Friday as the OVC Female Co-Freshman of the Year, the first such honoree for the Redhawks since 2010.

Flieg captured the OVC gold in the javelin throw last Wednesday at the conference meet in Murray, Ky., after her winning first attempt traveled a distance of 148 feet, 4 inches.

The event title was her fourth of the season after also prevailing at meets hosted by Tennessee, Illinois State and Southeast Missouri State.

She is a four-time OVC Freshman of the Week award recipient, and threw a personal best of 160 feet even while placing third at the Ole Miss Classic in late March.

Flieg, a three-sport varsity athlete, helped Ste. Genevieve win the Class 3 state championship last year while earning the individual javelin title on a school-record final toss.

The former AAU 16-and-under Junior Olympics national champion will compete next at the NCAA West Preliminary meet scheduled for May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0