Holly Forbes embarked on a new basketball adventure across the world 13 months ago after finishing her collegiate career as a graduate student at Tennessee-Martin.

When injuries opened a roster spot with the South Adelaide Panthers of the semi-professional NBL1 Australian league, Forbes became an ideal fit as a 5-foot-10 reserve forward.

The former North County High School star and Mineral Area all-American immediately joined the court rotation, and provided scoring with a ball-handling and defensive presence.

Forbes returned to South Adelaide for a full second season following the initial 12-game stretch, and has emerged as perhaps its most consistent and productive player.

Through 16 games this southern hemisphere winter, heading into another Central Conference clash with the Norwood Flames on Saturday, she is averaging a double-double for the Panthers.

Forbes netted a career-high 26 points on April 15 in a 103-59 blowout win over the Central District Lions, and pulled down 15 rebounds against the Eastern Mavericks during a solid season opener.

She leads South Adelaide at 14.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Her even 50 field-goal percentage and eight double-double performances are also tops on the squad.

Forbes ranks seventh in rebounding among Central conference players. She is second in steals (1.6) and third in assists (2.8) for the Panthers.

South Adelaide has slipped to 8-8 overall since sustaining back-to-back losses.