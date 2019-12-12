{{featured_button_text}}
Forney To Catch For Hannibal-LaGrange
Submitted Photo

North County High School graduate Drew Forney signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play baseball and continue his education at NAIA program Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Mo. Forney has been recruited to catch for the Trojans. He was a Second Team all-MAAA selection in 2018, and also played varsity soccer and football at North County. Also seated are his grandmother Donna Hager and mother Katie Neubauer. Standing, from left, are his father Jason Forney, brother Dillon Forney, stepmother Sarah Forney, brother Ethan Forney and stepfather Rob Neubauer.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments