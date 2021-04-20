Francis joining STUNT squad at SBU

Central High School senior Sara Francis recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the STUNT team at Southwest Baptist University, located in Bolivar, Mo. Francis has been named a three-time all-American cheerleader, and was accepted into the Doctorate of Physical Therapy program at SBU. Also seated are her father Rob Francis and mother Lisa Francis. Standing, from left, are Central cheer coaches Kelsey Long, Debbie Bradley and Whitney Hassell.