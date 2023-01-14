Friday Basketball: Casey propels Central as injury stings Potosi

POTOSI – Central guard Caden Casey has deep family connections to Potosi, and stamped a lasting mark on its festive Winter Homecoming as a visiting player Friday night.

Casey scored 27 points through two lethal shooting streaks, and Central prevailed 73-62 with a capacity crowd in attendance for the MAAA Large-School division showdown.

Jobe Bryant provided 21 points, seven assists and five steals. Triston Stewart collected 10 rebounds and had nine points for the state-ranked Rebels.

The teams never crossed paths at the recent Central Christmas Tournament, so extra anticipation built for the marquee matchup with Potosi enjoying its strongest start in at least a quarter-century.

The Trojans temporarily overcame the loss of star sophomore Carter Whitley to a knee injury in the third quarter, but were outscored 21-10 over the last seven minutes.

Central (13-2, 2-0) committed only seven turnovers, and repeatedly hit timely shots to damper the boisterous home student section when Potosi (13-3, 1-1) gathered momentum.

Gabe Brawley netted a team-high 21 points in defeat, and brought Potosi even at 52-52 with a driving layup to answer a Casey mid-range jumper.

Casey seized the spotlight from there. He was fouled on a tiebreaking four-point play, then buried his fifth and sixth 3-pointers to answer baskets by Brawley and Zane West.

Bryant drilled an earlier triple from straight away, and Stewart muscled in a putback to essentially seal the outcome at 68-58 with 1:20 remaining.

Whitley totaled 17 points and four assists, and had put the Trojans ahead 46-45 from long range before abruptly leaving the action midway through the third quarter.

He raced ahead in transition after making a steal, but crashed to the floor in pain following an awkward step. Already one of the top players in the region, Whitley was carried to the locker room after the game.

His teammates continued to battle. West nailed a tiebreaking 3-pointer that Collin McMullen promptly matched from the corner, sending an exciting 50-50 contest to the fourth.

Central also had to navigate some adversity with starters Kendall Horton and Casey in early foul trouble. Kannon Harlow dished an offensive rebound to Zack Boyd, and the Rebels were up 39-35 at halftime.

Whitley delivered eight quick points before his injury, including a tying 3-point shot. Bryant calmly found a slashing lane, and flipped in a go-ahead layup while turning away from the basket in response.

The Trojans ultimately suffered too many misses from close range, especially after breaking pressure, but still kept pace by consistently carving their way inside before intermission.

Brawley drained his second 3-pointer of the early minutes, then streaked down the lane to finish a sideline assist from Whitley for an 11-7 advantage.

Ty Mills converted a 3-point play off a baseline attack to restore a 14-12 Potosi edge after Casey coaxed in a baseline leaner and drained a triple on consecutive possessions.

Casey compiled 14 points during his scorching first quarter, then was held scoreless for about 17 minutes until proving clutch down the stretch.

Central gained modest separation at 29-24 when Bryant found Mason Williams for a short jumper in the paint, and lasted more than 12 minutes before enduring its first turnover in a hostile environment.

Gavin Portell boosted Potosi with eight points off the bench to match Mills. West added seven points, and fouled out late following a hard collision with a dribbling Bryant.

Boyd highlighted the Central bench with six points.

Ste. Genevieve stayed unbeaten in conference play with a victory at North County, and will face Central for sole possession of first place next Friday.

West County 55, Kingston 53

LEADWOOD – West County erased an early 10-point deficit by halftime, and withstood another stellar performance by Kingston junior Cody Yates to prevail 55-53 on Friday night.

Chasten Horton scored 17 points, and Levi Hale added 10 for the Bulldogs, who trailed 17-7 after one quarter before limiting the Cougars to only two points in the second.

West County (8-5, 2-0) knocked down 21-of-32 free throws, including enough down the stretch as Kingston rallied to within one on a Yates 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left.

Yates erupted for 29 of his 35 points after his squad was down 23-19 at halftime. The Bulldogs answered by finding both Hale and Caden Merrill inside for timely baskets.

Kingston (9-6, 1-1), playing the remainder of its schedule on the road this season, opened the game on an 8-0 run before turnovers and missed shots proved costly in the second quarter.

The Cougars had had fewer chances from the line at 8-of-10 overall, and picked up six points from Collin Sumpter plus five by Mason Nelson.

Ty Harlow and Merrill each contributed seven points toward the win.

Ste. Genevieve 76, North County 60

BONNE TERRE – Senior guard Ricky Hunter ignited a crucial surge in the third quarter, and visiting Ste. Genevieve earned a 76-60 conference victory at North County on Friday night.

Hunter produced 11 of his game-high 30 points as the Dragons outscored the Raiders 25-13 over the next eight minutes after trailing 29-28 at halftime.

His effort was balanced by a pair of double-double outings from two forwards. Kaden Flye tallied 17 points with 12 rebounds, and Aiden Boyer amassed 10 points with 14 rebounds.

Tucker Reed chipped in seven points, and Zach Henderson nailed two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Ste. Genevieve (11-3, 2-0) maintain control.

The Dragons converted 18-of-29 free throws, and finished with just nine turnovers.

Layne Wigger compiled 25 points, and Andrew Civey provided 20 to pace North County (6-8, 0-2).

Farmington 63, Fredericktown 59

FARMINGTON – Sophomore forward Cannon Roth posted a double-double, and was 11-of-11 from the line to help Farmington edge Fredericktown 63-59 on Friday night.

The Knights converted 20-of-23 free throws as a team, and collected a second narrow victory over the Blackcats within a span of two weeks.

Farmington (7-8, 1-1) trailed by six in the third quarter before responding for a 46-43 lead entering the fourth. Roth ended with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Sam Woodson added 10 points.

Fredericktown (6-8, 0-2) used a sustained run before halftime to move ahead 28-27, but suffered its 46th defeat in the last 47 regular-season conference games.

Andrew Starkey scored a game-high 21 points for the Blackcats.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West County 72, Kingston 19

LEADWOOD – Alivia Simily netted 18 points overall, and sank two 3-pointers as the West County girls outscored Kingston 22-0 in the third quarter on Friday evening.

Morgan Simily finished with 17 points, and fellow senior Bailey Skiles added 14 for the Lady Bulldogs during a 72-19 home conference win.

West County (13-2, 2-0) opened up a 29-3 in the first quarter, and received eight points from Lilly James plus six each from Gracie Wright and Addisyn Hedgcorth.

Jade Mendenhall tossed in 13 points, and Allison Hahn provided six during the second quarter for Kingston (0-16, 0-2), which had only six available players.