PARK HILLS – Kaden Flye represented the centerpiece of an explosive third quarter on Friday night as reigning champion Ste. Genevieve advanced to the MAAA Tournament boys title game.

Ricky Hunter drained three 3-pointers in the second half after momentarily departing with an ankle injury, and the Dragons pulled away from Potosi 67-46.

Ste. Genevieve compiled 15 of his game-high 24 points over a seven-minute stretch, and corralled 12 rebounds as Ste. Genevieve (17-4) advanced to face Central on Saturday night.

Alex Basler dished four assists during a crisp 19-4 run, and Zach Henderson sank a 3-pointer for a 49-34 advantage after Flye dribbled end to end with authority for a layup.

Hunter limped to the locker room in the second quarter, and the Dragons soon watched their early 16-7 lead evaporate when Gabe Brawley pulled Potosi to within 25-24 at halftime on two 3-pointers.

Carter Whitley put the Trojans in front by three with a driving layup and transition jumper, but Hunter returned to drill a tying triple. Flye later connected on a rare long-range shot, and scored on a subsequent lob.

Tucker Reed netted a pair of conventional 3-point plays in the paint while totaling 15 points and nine rebounds, and Aiden Boyer sank a 10-footer for a 55-30 separation.

Hunter finished with 13 points, and Boyer had nine for Ste. Genevieve.

Brawley netted 19 points to pace Potosi (17-5), which lost forward Zane West in the second quarter when a collision opened a gash above his left eye.

Ty Mills supplied 11 points, and Whitley had 10 for the Trojans, who will play Valle Catholic for third.

Central 85, Valle Catholic 58

PARK HILLS – Mason Williams and Jobe Bryant delivered a variety of stellar passes on the run, and top-seeded Central marched to the MAAA Tournament championship round.

The Rebels executed an efficient and crisp offense with only eight turnovers on Friday night, and secured an 85-58 semifinal win over Valle Catholic.

Bryant amassed 24 points, five assists and five steals, and burned the Warriors frequently on fast breaks as Central (19-2) booked a title showdown with Ste. Genevieve on Saturday night.

Williams joined four players in double digits with 13 points, and Zack Boyd provided 10. The Rebels held a 45-28 halftime advantage, and rolled to their seventh consecutive victory.

Valle Catholic (14-7) received a team-high 17 points from forward Harry Oliver, who punctuated the first quarter with a layup and later cut the difference to 25-19 on a strong turn in the post.

Chase Fallert added 14 points while connecting four times from beyond the arc, and Tyler Gegg added 11 off the bench for the Warriors.

Kendall Horton opened the game with a series of physical defensive rebounds, and made a diving steal at the sideline to create a 2-on-1 layup for Williams.

Bryant and Williams converted successive 3-point plays in transition for a 16-5 lead. Central built a 35-19 advantage after a brisk 10-0 run.

Two baskets stemmed from steals by Kannon Harlow and Horton, who later converted a no-look dart from Williams into another 3-point play.

Bryant opened the third quarter with a steal and layup, and the Rebels looked inside to Triston Stewart for three quick field goals before Collin McMullen struck twice from the corner.

Fallert hit two straight triples for Valle, which trailed 65-44 as Boyd capped the period with a putback in response. Central equaled its largest lead at 83-54 on a sudden stop and spinning shot by Chris Westley.

Horton totaled 12 points with seven rebounds, and Caden Casey scored eight for the Rebels.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fredericktown 56, Arcadia Valley 13

PARK HILLS – P.J. Reutzel notched a double-double, and Fredericktown overpowered Arcadia Valley 56-13 in the fifth-place bracket of the MAAA Tournament on Friday.

The Lady Cats posted a defensive shutout in the second quarter, and moved forward to face Potosi on Saturday at Valley High School.

Reutzel finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Ava Penuel totaled 13 points with five steals, and Amelia Miller added six points and seven rebounds for Fredericktown (11-10).

Arcadia Valley dropped to 6-16 overall.

Potosi 47, Ste. Genevieve 35

PARK HILLS – Kya Gibson scored 10 of her 19 points during the first quarter, and Potosi defeated Ste. Genevieve 47-35 on Friday to reach the fifth-place game of the MAAA Tournament.

Emily Hochstatter added 13 points for the Lady Trojans, who collectively sank 13-of-20 free throws and established a 28-18 halftime lead.

Potosi (13-11) advanced to face Fredericktown on Saturday afternoon.

Ste. Genevieve (7-10) struggled to a 4-of-17 performance from the line. Kiki Asher netted nine points, and Kayden Huck chipped in seven for the Dragons.

Meadow Heights 60, St. Paul 44

PATTON, Mo. – Meadow Heights topped visiting St. Paul 60-44 for its fifth victory in six games on Friday night.

Career scoring leader Brylee Durbin poured in 26 points for St. Paul (10-11).

The Giants also received eight points from Mia Sherrill.