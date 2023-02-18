FREDERICKTOWN – The MAAA Large-School girls basketball division officially ended in a three-way championship share on Friday night.

Fredericktown pulled even with Central and Farmington in the standings to earn its first conference title since 1997 with a previously postponed 62-34 home victory over Ste. Genevieve.

Sophomore guard P.J. Reutzel shined with 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Blackcats, who surged ahead 34-19 by halftime.

Fredericktown (14-10, 4-1) also received 12 points from Calie Allgier and 11 more from Ava Penuel.

Ste. Genevieve (7-13, 0-5) finished winless in conference play.

Poplar Bluff 52, North County 35

BONNE TERRE – Poplar Bluff outscored North County 18-5 over the last 7 ½ minutes on Friday night to pull away for a 52-35 road victory.

Madelyn Eads sank 9-of-13 free throws in the fourth quarter, and scored a game-high 16 points while Kennedy Zgaynor added 12 on four 3-pointers for the Lady Mules.

Lauren Politte kept the host Lady Raiders within 34-30 on a steal and layup to begin the final period, but Zgaynor answered with a 3-pointer ahead of four straight free throws by Eads.

North County (12-12) claimed its final lead of 26-25 when freshman Alli Scott caught a long inbounds pass from Lainey Calkins and made the layup.

Poplar Bluff countered with a 9-2 spurt to close the third quarter. Adrianne Casey contributed eight points and 11 rebounds toward the win.

Paris Larkin paced the Lady Raiders with 13 points, and fellow senior Calkins compiled 12 points with 14 rebounds.

The Lady Mules ended the first quarter leading 15-12 after the teams combined for one foul, then held a 19-18 advantage at halftime.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North County 47, Potosi 45

POTOSI – Down two of its original five starters since the calendar flipped to January, North County capitalized on a deliberate pace to knock off Potosi 47-45 in the conference finale on Friday night.

Layne Wigger scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, and the visiting Raiders finished a perfect 15-of-15 from the free-throw line.

Drew Johnson netted 10 points, and Jobe Smith added nine for North County (11-12, 2-3). The game was tied 25-25 through three quarters with neither squad in a hurry to operate offensively.

Smith put the Raiders ahead with a 3-pointer, and Wigger hit a slashing layup before converting a key 3-point play on a drive at 35-30 with 4:39 remaining.

Potosi (18-6, 2-3) pulled to within 37-35 on a pull-up jumper by senior guard Zane West, who finished with a game-high 19 points after heating up early.

But the Raiders protected possessions, and cashed in late from the stripe. Wigger and Zane Huff pushed the margin to six with free throws, and Johnson added a clinching pair with 9 seconds left.

West drilled three 3-pointers in the first quarter, and the Trojans opened with a 13-4 run. They stayed in front despite through halftime despite enduring a seven-minute scoring drought.

Top scorers Carter Whitley and Gabe Brawley rarely had the ball in their hands through the first three quarters in a baffling strategy that ultimately backfired.

Whitley tallied all nine of his points during the final stanza, including 5-of-5 free throws. Brawley ended with seven after sinking a three as time expired.

North County struggled to hit shots until consecutive 3-pointers by Wigger and Johnson narrowed the halftime gap to just 19-17.

Kooper Kekec provided eight rebounds and four assists for the Raiders.

Both clubs finished with single-digit turnovers.

Central 82, Fredericktown 53

PARK HILLS – Jobe Bryant scored a game-high 20 points, and the Central boys completed their second consecutive unbeaten ride to the MAAA Large-School championship on Friday night.

Caden Casey dropped in 15 points, seniors Mason Williams and Collin McMullen totaled 13 and 12, respectively, and the state-ranked Rebels rolled to an 82-53 victory at home.

Central (21-2, 5-0) built a comfortable 45-25 halftime lead, and posted its ninth consecutive win overall.

Fredericktown (11-14, 1-4) likewise ended with four players in double figures, paced by senior guard Andrew Starkey with 13 points.

Riley Fraire notched his second double-double in as many nights with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Mark Heine added 11 points and Zander Stephens tossed in 10 for the Blackcats.

Bismarck 56, Lesterville 43

LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Bismarck received double-double efforts from three starters through strong work on the glass, and beat Lesterville 56-43 to complete the regular season on Friday night.

Sven Wilson posted game highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Indians responded well after their standout forward picked up his fourth foul with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter.

Jordan Ketcherside banked in a 3-pointer, and Gavin Butery swished another from the left side to send a 45-37 game into the fourth.

Bismarck (10-13) continued a crucial 16-0 run when Daven Miller and Butery scored on consecutive steals ahead of a driving shot in the lane from Wilson for a 55-37 margin.

Butery finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Miller totaled 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Ketcherside chipped in seven points with eight rebounds.

Lesterville (3-18) briefly grabbed a 25-23 lead on the first possession of the third quarter. Wyatt Williams connected from about 25 feet while otherwise defended tightly by the Indians.

Bismarck answered with six straight points to regain the lead, and Miller drilled a key triple to later extend a slight 29-28 advantage.

The Indians led 10-8 after one quarter, and will face rival Valley in the first round of the Class 2, District 4 tournament on Monday at Crystal City.

Carson Webb and Conner Nichols each had 11 points for the Bearcats.