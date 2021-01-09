Friday Basketball: Warriors survive AV test; Conkright eclipses 1,500

IRONTON – Senior Cory Stoll provided 16 points off the bench, and the Valle Catholic boys basketball team escaped with a tough road victory to begin conference play on Friday night.

The Warriors overcame a ragged 6-of-18 effort from the line, and made three straight defensive stops to prevail 58-56 and sour Homecoming festivities for Arcadia Valley.

Carter Hoog pitched in 15 points despite missing threefront-end free throws, and Chase Fallert collected seven rebounds while equaling Sam Drury with nine points for Valle Catholic (7-5, 1-0).

Arcadia Valley (2-6, 0-1) slashed a 57-53 deficit to one when Willie Carter nailed a 3-pointer with 1:22 left, but wasted three chances to take the lead in the final 35 seconds.

Carter Brogan had an empty trip to the line after drawing contact on a drive, and the next AV possession resulted in a trap by Hoog and Drury for a steal.

The Tigers inbounded from their side of midcourt with 4.2 seconds to play, but a pass toward Andrew Tedford arrived too late for his errant heave to beat the buzzer.