Friday Basketball: Warriors survive AV test; Conkright eclipses 1,500

IRONTON – Senior Cory Stoll provided 16 points off the bench, and the Valle Catholic boys basketball team escaped with a tough road victory to begin conference play on Friday night.
The Warriors overcame a ragged 6-of-18 effort from the line, and made three straight defensive stops to prevail 58-56 and sour Homecoming festivities for Arcadia Valley.
Carter Hoog pitched in 15 points despite missing threefront-end free throws, and Chase Fallert collected seven rebounds while equaling Sam Drury with nine points for Valle Catholic (7-5, 1-0).
Arcadia Valley (2-6, 0-1) slashed a 57-53 deficit to one when Willie Carter nailed a 3-pointer with 1:22 left, but wasted three chances to take the lead in the final 35 seconds.
Carter Brogan had an empty trip to the line after drawing contact on a drive, and the next AV possession resulted in a trap by Hoog and Drury for a steal.
The Tigers inbounded from their side of midcourt with 4.2 seconds to play, but a pass toward Andrew Tedford arrived too late for his errant heave to beat the buzzer.
Brogan paced Arcadia Valley with 16 points in his second game since returning from injury, and Tedford provided 13 points in defeat.
AV enjoyed a sizzling 9-0 start after Brogan, Tedford and Jackson Dement all connected from long range. An acrobatic finish in the paint by Brogan restored a 19-10 margin.
Valle Catholic answered with a 16-2 surge that originated before the first quarter concluded on baskets from Drury and Stoll, the latter on a putback.
Fallert rolled in a go-ahead leaner at 22-21, and an ensuing steal and layup by Carson Tucker propelled the Warriors toward a 33-29 halftime edge.
Dement totaled nine points with seven rebounds, and Nathan Pannebecker matched Carter with seven points each for AV.
North County 73, Fredericktown 35
BONNE TERRE – Senior guard Kyle Conkright reached 1,500 career points during an explosive shooting display in the third quarter, and North County routed Fredericktown 73-35 on Friday night.
The Raiders carried a 36-19 lead into halftime, then put the game out of reach with a dizzying 16-0 run while eventually putting 12 players in the scoring column.
Conkright, who spent three previous varsity seasons at Ellington, drilled four 3-pointers in less than two minutes within that outburst. He netted a game-high 28 following a seventh triple later in the stanza.
Nolan Reed provided eight points with seven rebounds, and Eric Ruess chipped in seven points plus seven rebounds for North County (9-1, 1-0) in the MAAA Large-School opener.
Fredericktown (8-4, 0-1) could not offer a sustained response after trailing 13-2 midway through the first quarter. The active Raiders defense limited senior guard Nate Miller to a single layup.
Sophomore Andrew Starkey began the contest by sinking a contested 18-footer while fading away, and converted 7-of-8 free throws to pace the Blackcats with 13 points.
Ste. Genevieve 65, Potosi 60
STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore guard Ricky Hunter scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to catapult Ste. Genevieve past Potosi 65-60 on Friday night.
Aiden Boyer claimed 12 rebounds while Logan Trollinger, Thomas O’Brien and Rudy Flieg chipped in seven points each for the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (7-5, 1-0) received points from nine different players, but purposely worked to spring Hunter once crunch time arrived.
Hunter extended a fragile 57-55 lead with a layup through contact after Trollinger dribbled through a maze of defenders under pressure.
Potosi (6-6, 0-1) missed a previous attempt to regain the lead from long range, and clanged a potential tying shot at 60-57 in a frustrating finish.
Anthony Nash dished out five assists and hit two clutch free throws on Senior Night. Hunter rebounded his own miss from the line and sank a clinching pair with 11 seconds left.
Ryker Walton powered the Trojans with 24 points and 10 rebounds, securing his double-double on a putback in the closing moments.
Malachi Peppers added 22 points while hitting five 3-pointers, and snapped a 48-48 deadlock with a four-point play early in the fourth quarter.
But Potosi lost track of Hunter twice while sprinting toward the right corner, and he drilled a couple of screened threes on quick release to put Ste. Genevieve in front 54-53.
The visiting Trojans opened the game with a 3-point play from Walton in the low post, and Bryce Reed followed with a 21-footer from straight away to make it 6-0.
Their largest lead occurred at 28-19 when Reed ripped a steal away and fired an outlet pass to a streaking Walton. A mid-range jumper by Trollinger was trumped by a Walton triple less than minute earlier.
Ste. Genevieve retaliated with a 12-2 push over the next 4 ½ minutes. O’Brien was fouled on a made 3-pointer, and hit from the line before a second-chance Boyer basket switched the lead to Ste. Gen.
Landon Bone countered with his lone made field goal from the perimeter, and Potosi assumed a 33-31 lead at intermission.
Center Josh Bradbrook had five blocks for the Trojans.
Kingston 72, Bismarck 39
CADET – Kingston withstood an energetic start by visiting Bismarck, and limited the Indians to 12 points in the second half of a 72-39 victory on Friday night.
Matt Nelson compiled 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars, who outscored Bismarck 17-4 in the third quarter to build a 55-35 lead.
Kingston (5-4, 1-0) landed four players in double figures. Cody Upchruch tallied 16 points while Dylan Morrison tossed in 14 and Cody Yates added 11 more.
Sven Wilson tallied eight points to highlight Bismarck (2-8, 0-1), which capped the first quarter ahead 12-11 before trailing 31-27 at halftime.
Valley 52, Cuba 38
BOURBON, Mo. – Tyler Courtway was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line, and scored 13 points to help Valley defeat Cuba 52-38 for third place in the Battle of Bourbon Tournament on Friday night.
Keegan Boyer sank 8-of-9 free throws and equaled Colby Maxwell with 10 points each for the Vikings (7-1), whose defense created a commanding 31-11 lead at halftime.
Cuba did not register a two-point field goal in the second half, but instead produced eight threes – five from Dylan Beal and three more by Ayden Hutchison.
Valley maintained a 45-25 advantage entering the fourth quarter, and saw nine separate players score.
Beal tallied a game-high 15 points for the Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 52, West County 44
LEADWOOD – Senior guard Maci Reynolds scored a game-high 18 points, and the Ste. Genevieve girls earned a hard-fought 52-44 road victory at West County on Friday night.
Megan Aubuchon added 11 points while sinking 5-of-6 free throws, and the Dragons surrendered just seven points in the fourth quarter to claim the MAAA interdivisional clash.
Ste. Genevieve (6-4) jumped ahead 26-18 at halftime, but watched West County (9-2) narrow the gap to 40-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Alivia Simily notched 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs, and Dori McRaven produced 11 of her 13 during the second half.
Ste. Genevieve received nine points each from Sydney Bumgardaner and Marysa Flieg.
Claire Stevens tallied eight points for West County, which made 11-of-18 from the line and briefly led with less than three minutes left.