Friday Hoops: Farmington girls reduce mistakes to beat Potosi

FARMINGTON – Balanced scoring and rebounding propelled the Farmington girls to victory while committing only six turnovers on Friday night.
Sophomore forward Jade Roth totaled 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, and the Knights outscored Potosi 23-9 in the fourth quarter to prevail 63-39 at home.
Skylar Sweeney sank 3-pointers to score 13 overall, and Grace Duncan added 11 points plus four assists as the home team never trailed.
Farmington (10-3, 1-1) collectively made an admirable 18-of-21 free throws, including 8-of-9 by Roth, and capped the first quarter leading 18-5 after six different players posted points.
Potosi (8-8, 0-2) battled back with consecutive 3-pointers by junior Carley Hampton, and was down just 23-16 at halftime once Kiersten Blair banked in a runner with 4 seconds left.
But the Knights navigated the second half with one turnover, and regained control with a 7-0 spurt. Roth found cutting teammates Duncan and Angelia Davis for baskets, and Sweeney nailed a wing triple.
Although Farmington focused on defending in a disciplined zone, the Lady Trojans occasionally found creases by connecting passes through the post.
Hampton paced Potosi with 12 points, and Kaydence Gibson dished out eight assists while chipping in eight points. Gibson drove the lane for a basket, then zipped a feed into Calie Thompson at 40-30.
The margin briefly dwindled to single digits with about seven minutes left, but Davis sparked Farmington by drawing a second charging foul, and later hit a putback while totaling nine points and six rebounds.
Shelby Bowling contributed seven points and six rebounds off the bench, and the Knights were up 55-36 after Anna McKinney swished a 3-pointer.
Kya Gibson equaled Blair with six points each for Potosi.
St. Paul 60, Eagle Ridge 40
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The St. Paul Lutheran girls defeated Eagle Ridge 60-40 for their third straight triumph on Friday evening.
Grace McMillen and Brylee Durbin shared team-high honors for the Giants (7-9) with 17 points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arcadia Valley 76, Kingston 58
IRONTON – The Arcadia Valley boys dominated the first and quarters by significant margins, and downed Kingston 76-58 on Friday night for their third consecutive win.
Sophomore forward Jackson Dement netted 11 of his game-high 23 points in the opening stanza, as the Tigers roared to a 28-12 advantage.
The visiting Cougars fought back to draw within 40-34 at halftime, but were blitzed by a 24-9 count over the next eight minutes.
Carter Brogan provided 18 points while Andrew Tedford had 15 and Nathan Pannebecker chipped in eight for Arcadia Valley (5-7, 2-1), which sank 14-of-21 free throws.
Kingston (6-7, 1-1) likewise put three players in double digits. Freshman guard Cody Yates tallied 14 points, Dylan Morrison scored 12 and Wyatt Jessen added 10.
Primary threat Matt Nelson picked up three fouls in the first half, and tossed in eight points. The teams combined for just three 3-point field goals.
Valle Catholic 78, Valley 56
STE. GENEVIEVE – Carter Hoog erupted for 35 points, including five made shots from beyond the arc, and Valle Catholic maintained first place in the MAAA Small-School division.
The Warriors knocked down 13-of-14 free throws during the fourth quarter, and closed out visiting Valley 78-56 on Friday night.
Chase Fallert added 15 points, Sam Drury tallied eight and Harry Oliver supplied seven. Valle Catholic (10-6, 3-0) built leads of 17-13 after one quarter and 36-25 at halftime.
The Warriors will host West County on Monday for a guaranteed share of the conference crown.
Colby Maxwell scored a team-high 16 points for Valley (7-5, 0-2), which made 13-of-21 from the line overall in a fourth straight setback.
Hayden Rawlins contributed 13 points, and Keegan Boyer finished with 11.
St. Paul 66, Eagle Ridge 32
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Chris Roberson notched a game-high 23 points, and the St. Paul boys rolled past Eagle Ridge 66-32 on Friday night.
DeVontae Minor had 13 points, and Lane Falch tallied 11 more for the Giants (6-9).