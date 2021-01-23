Friday Hoops: Farmington girls reduce mistakes to beat Potosi

FARMINGTON – Balanced scoring and rebounding propelled the Farmington girls to victory while committing only six turnovers on Friday night.

Sophomore forward Jade Roth totaled 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, and the Knights outscored Potosi 23-9 in the fourth quarter to prevail 63-39 at home.

Skylar Sweeney sank 3-pointers to score 13 overall, and Grace Duncan added 11 points plus four assists as the home team never trailed.

Farmington (10-3, 1-1) collectively made an admirable 18-of-21 free throws, including 8-of-9 by Roth, and capped the first quarter leading 18-5 after six different players posted points.

Potosi (8-8, 0-2) battled back with consecutive 3-pointers by junior Carley Hampton, and was down just 23-16 at halftime once Kiersten Blair banked in a runner with 4 seconds left.

But the Knights navigated the second half with one turnover, and regained control with a 7-0 spurt. Roth found cutting teammates Duncan and Angelia Davis for baskets, and Sweeney nailed a wing triple.