Friday Hoops: Rebels outrun Warriors at home

PARK HILLS – Sophomore guard Caden Casey scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half as the Central boys basketball team broke away from Valle Catholic on Friday night.

Jobe Bryant posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists, Grant Manion and Triston Stewart each grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Rebels prevailed 86-54.

Kendall Horton provided 14 points, and Kannon Harlow matched Manion with eight apiece. Central (5-1) closed the third quarter with an 11-1 run highlighted by consecutive 3-pointers from Casey and Harlow.

Both teams exceeded the double bonus in fouls while combining for 36 free throws during a disjointed first half. Only eight fouls were committed amid a much quicker pace after the break.

Junior guard Chase Fallert drained back-tob-back triples in the second quarter to reduce a 33-16 deficit, and highlighted Valle Catholic with 17 points.

Aiden Heberlie contriubted 13 points plus eight rebounds, including a transition dunk after Casey attempted for a second time to throw down a Bryant perimeter lob in the fourth quarter.

Central committed only nine turnovers and never trailed after Stewart worked for a couple of early second-chance baskets along the offensive glass.

Bryant dished on drives to Horton and Manion, and found Zack Boyd running ahead of the pack on an outlet pass to build a 24-13 lead.

Carson Tucker finished a long pass from Michael Okenfuss with 4 seconds left in the first half to keep the visiting Warriors within 45-32.

Casey ignited a pullaway for the Rebels with 10 third-quarter points. His strong shooting spurt began with a difficult leaner that banked home, and continued with a deep 3-pointer.

Bryant opened the fourth quarter with a 3-point play on a layup through contact, and Casey sank his third triple to make the margin 76-44.

Harry Oliver chipped in eight points for Valle Catholic (2-2).

Ste. Genevieve 65, Jefferson 34

FESTUS, Mo. – Sophomore guard Ricky Hunter scored a game-high 17 points, and Ste. Genevieve shot 57 percent unofficially on Friday night to cruise past Jefferson 65-34.

Blake Morganthaler added 11 points and Aiden Boyer finished with 10 for the Dragons, who knocked down 10 3-pointers as a team.

Ste. Genevieve (4-2) surged to a 36-20 lead at halftime.

Colton Richardson netted 16 points to pace Jefferson (3-4).

Crystal City 62, Valley 56

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Crystal City made 11-of-15 free throws in the fourth quarter on Friday night to overtake visiting Valley 62-56

Ian Kirn scored 14 points and Cyle Schaumburg had 12 as three Hornets reached double digits. Calloway Dasher dropped in 10 points, and Nate Pruneau added eight on 6-of-8 from the line.

Valley (5-3) surged to a 45-39 advantage through three quarters after the contest entered halftime tied at 27-27. Crystal City posted a 23-11 scoring edge in the final period.

Colby Maxwell finished with 12 points for the Vikings, and Drew McClain equaled him on four shots from beyond the arc. Carson Loughary scored 10 points, and Ethan Tiefenauer sank 7-of-10 free throws.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Paul 56, St. Pius 43

FESTUS, Mo. – Senior forward Riley Petty powered in 21 points on Friday evening, and St. Paul earned a 56-43 road victory over St. Pius.

Brylee Durbin finished with 15 points, and Grace McMillen added 14 for St. Paul (7-3).

Bunker 58, Bismarck 47

BUNKER, Mo. – Kaitlyn Belk scored 24 points to lead Bunker past Bismarck 58-47 on Friday night.

Emily Strange had 10 points, Lexie Sanders netted nine more and Kylie Quick finished with eight for the Lady Eagles.

Bismarck (1-6) was paced by sophomore Madison Dunn with 22 points. Morgan Randazzo chipped in eight points, and Janson King tallied six.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0