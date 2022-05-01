Friday Roundup: Central seals conference crown in perfect month

FREDERICKTOWN – The Central baseball team clinched the MAAA Large-School baseball championship outright on Friday while completing a perfect month of April.

Nathan Hamski and Kendall Horton combined to throw a five-inning, no-hitter, and the Rebels stymied Fredericktown 14-2 for their 11th consecutive victory.

Ty Schweiss paced the offense from the leadoff spot by going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three stolen bases. Slade Schweiss doubled and singled with two RBI.

Dylan Holifield finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored off the bench, and Jett Bridges scored three runs after a single and two walks for Central (12-3, 5-0).

Michael Vance and Horton each had a single with two RBI while Brendon Jenkins scored three runs and matched Trenton Mayberry and Jaxon Jones with singles.

Hamski yielded two unearned runs while striking out four over the first three innings. Horton retired six of his seven batters faced in relief, and fanned four while throwing 21 of 26 pitches for strikes.

The first inning concluded in a 2-2 tie as Ethan Marler and Garrett Marler scored for Fredericktown (8-8, 1-4), but the visitors pulled away with four runs in the fifth.

West County 13, Potosi 3

LEADWOOD – West County surged for six runs in the bottom of the second inning on Friday, and used 13 hits to roll past visiting Potosi 13-3.

Michael Simily finished 3-for-4 with an RBI single, and J.D. Whitter reached base four straight times on a double, single and two walks for the Bulldogs.

Freshman Nolan Rawson pitched four innings as the winning starter with two earned runs surrendered on just four hits. Tycen Price followed with two hitless frames and two strikeouts.

Caden Merrill singled twice with two runs scored, and Trey Wright crossed the plate twice while adding a double. West County (12-3) also got an RBI single and sacrifice fly from Jase Campbell.

Mason Simily had a bases-clearing double while Julian Thebeau, Rawson and Price also contributed hits.

Blayne Nixon briefly put Potosi (5-16-1) ahead with a two-run home run in the first inning. Jay Pashia, Blake Coleman and Isaiah Arndt singled for the Trojans while Hunter Kincaid suffered the loss.

Valle Catholic 12, Jefferson 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Collin Vaeth smacked a two-run home run among two hits, and the Valle Catholic baseball team celebrated six seniors with a 12-0 shutout over Jefferson on Friday.

Josh Bieser finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Chase Fallert doubled twice with two runs scored for the Warriors, who scored six runs in the second inning and five more in the third.

Isaac Viox had a double with three RBI while Grant Fallert and Nathan Schwent were each 2-for-2 plus a walk at the plate. Valle Catholic (20-6) blanked its second opponent in as many days, and was awarded the top seed for the upcoming MAAA Tournament.

Isaac Roth pitched the first three innings for the win, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out three. Vaeth and Aiden Heberlie followed with scoreless frames.

Michael Okenfuss contributed a single to the 14-hit attack by the Warriors, and Roth helped his own cause with an RBI double.

Sam Stokes, Colton Richardson and A.J. Ciliberto singled for Jefferson (7-12).

St. Pius 9, Ste. Genevieve 4

FESTUS, Mo. – Tate Raney finished 2-for-2 offensively, and pitched 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and three runs allowed for the win as St. Pius topped visiting Ste. Genevieve 9-4 on Friday.

Michael Argana added two hits plus a walk, and Austin Almany belted a two-run homer for St. Pius (11-6), which extended a 5-4 advantage with two runs in the fifth and sixth frames.

Aiden Boyer highlighted Ste. Genevieve (11-7) by going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Mason Nix had two doubles, Carter Klump went 2-for-3 and Zach Boyer scored two runs after a single and walk.

Quentin Wittkopf yielded seven runs, five earned, on nine hits while fanning three in the loss.

Crystal City 11, Kingston 10

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Crystal City rallied back from a 7-0 deficit, and answered two Kingston runs during the top of the seventh inning for an 11-10 walk-off victory on Friday.

Nate Pruneau finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI, and Evan Wolfe was a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored for Crystal City (6-6).

Cody Yates produced a game-high five RBI while going 4-for-5 at the plate, and Dylan Morrison went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Kingston (6-11-1).

GOLF

Poplar Bluff Invitational

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Farmington placed fifth among 14 golf teams during the Poplar Bluff Invitational on Friday at Westwood Hills.

Nate Kochis carded an 83 and tied for 12th place out of 75 individuals to pace the Knights, who carded a collective 339 ahead of the MAAA tournament on Monday at Crown Pointe.

Bracey Blanton was one shot behind his teammate with 84, while both Garrett Ward and J.P. Ruble had matching scores of 86 for Farmington.

Poplar Bluff defended its home course with 311 for a six-shot victory over Jackson with 317.

Ian Lambert secured top medalist honors by two strokes for Jackson. He delivered five birdies while shooting a superb 1-under-par round of 70.

Alex Wiseman of Poplar Bluff was runner-up with 72.

SOFTBALL

Ste. Genevieve 13, Steelville 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Faith Lincoln and Chloe Walker each finished with two hits and three RBI to help Ste. Genevieve dominate Steelville 13-1 on Friday.

Mia Schweigert also drove in three runs for Ste. Genevieve (14-7), which broke the contest open with five runs in the third inning plus seven more in the fourth.

Lincoln pitched all five innings for the win, striking out eight batters in a three-hitter.

BOYS TENNIS

North County 9, St. Pius 0

FESTUS, Mo. – Asher Stevens rolled to a singles shutout, top doubles pairing Peyton Cheek and Dreston Hoffman also lost no games, and North County eased past St. Pius 9-0 on Friday.

Evan Veach, Hoffman and Cheek each posted 8-2 singles triumphs, and Talon Colby added an 8-4 result for North County (9-2). Veach teamed with Stevens for an earlier win.

St. Pius forfeited two matches due to having only five available players.

Singles Results:

1. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Logan Jacobson, 8-2

2. Evan Veach (NC) def. Tyson Schaefer, 8-2

3. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. Caleb Houston, 8-2

4. Asher Stevens (NC) def. Christian Liechtenstein, 8-0

5. Talon Colby (NC) def. Brendan Bishop, 8-4

6. St. Pius forfeit

Doubles Results:

1. Cheek/Hoffman (NC) def. Jacobson/Houston, 8-0

2. Veach/Stevens (NC) def. Schaefer/Bishop, 8-2

3. St. Pius forfeit

