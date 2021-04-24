Friday Roundup: Jarvis throws gem for Knights; Hulsey homer lifts Lady Rebels

FARMINGTON – Jacob Jarvis returned to dominant form by pitching a two-hitter, and made a stellar defensive play to preserve his eventual shutout for Farmington on Friday.
The Knights routed Central 10-0 in six innings at Wilson-Rozier Park to prolong and potenitally spoil the Rebels’ hopes of claiming an outright conference championship.
Ayden Morgan and Jeremiah Cunningham each finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Farmington (9-8, 2-1) erupted for six runs in the sixth inning to halt the proceedings early.
Jarvis compiled 11 strikeouts and walked four in response to an erratic previous start against North County. He needed only 10 pitches to fan all three batters in the fourth inning.
The Knights remain in the MAAA Large-School title hunt, and could clinch a share with Central (11-4, 4-1) by defeating Ste. Genevieve on Monday and Fredericktown on Thursday.
The Rebels entered the day riding a seven-game win streak, but could not provide any run support for freshman lefty Casen Murphy, who reached base twice via single and walk.
Farmington grabbed a 1-0 lead after Morgan doubled and advanced two bases on a fly ball when the cutoff throw bounded into foul territory.
Cunningham doubled to spark a three-run third inning. Clayton Redmond lifted a sacrifice fly before Morgan made it 4-0 with a two-run single through the left side.
Murphy retired the next seven batters while fanning five overall, but would not complete the sixth despite a nice diving stop by third baseman Jett Bridges on a force play.
Tyler Thebeau doubled following a Redmond single, and subsequent hits by Ryan Cooper, Cunningham and Kael Krause bumped the margin to 8-0.
Jarvis sealed the outcome with a two-run single to left-center as the only man to face reliever Brendon Jenkins. His defensive gem highlighted the top of the fifth.
Central was poised to score on a double to the right-center alley by Michael Vance that induced a high relay throw over the head of catcher Max McKinney.
But Jarvis used his 6-foot-3 frame and a leap to snare the errant throw while backing up, and alertly reached out to tag out Jenkins, who ran upright across the plate instead of sliding.
Owensville 6, Potosi 3
POTOSI – Owensville scored three times in the top of the sixth and eighth innings on Friday, and seized a 6-3 victory over host Potosi.
The Trojans grabbed a 3-0 lead in the fourth on RBI singles by Hunter Kincaid and starting pitcher Blake Coleman, plus a sacrifice fly from Cory Emily.
Coleman carried a shutout into the sixth, but settled for a no-decision after two unearned runs helped the Dutchmen rally. He struck out five and allowed four hits with four walks over 5 2/3 innings.
Kincaid took the loss over 2 1/3 innings of relief, yielding two unearned runs among three overall.
Blayne Nixon, Landon Bone and Ryker Walton also contributed singles for Potosi (9-8).
Valle Catholic 14, Holcomb 1
CHAFFEE, Mo. – Valle Catholic increased its victory streak to 12 games on Friday with a 14-1 triumph over Holcomb in five innings.
Collin Vaeth highlighted a five-run opening frame with a bases-clearing double, and equaled both Chase Fallert and Drew Bauman with two hits and three RBI overall.
Jayden Gegg an Carter Hoog each walked three times for Valle Catholic (16-3), which extended a 6-1 lead with six tallies in the third.
Austin Burnett registered five strikeouts, and allowed one run on just two hits for the win.
SOFTBALL
Central 2, Kennett 0
PARK HILLS – Jessica Hulsey provided the memorable magic as the Central softball team celebrated four seniors in dramatic fashion on Friday night.
The star shortstop and Three Rivers College signee launched a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to settle a classic pitcher’s duel.
The Lady Rebels prevailed 2-0 over Kennett in a battle of top-10 programs, notching their 15th straight victory overall and third of the week against a fellow ranked opponent.
Allie Kelly went the distance in the circle for an eight-hit, extra-inning shutout. She finished with 10 strikeouts in her first outing since throwing a no-hitter in the MAAA Tournament final.
Hulsey collected three hits overall, and was recognized along with McKinlee Dalton, Aubree Eaton and Chloe Coppedge. Central (19-3) finished with nine hits as a team.
Hadley Wilson paced Kennett (12-5) with three hits, and Anelle Harris lasted the duration as the losing pitcher. The Indians played their second contest of the day.
Potosi 9, Kennett 4
PARK HILLS – Potosi punished Kennett for seven defensive errors on Friday, and triumphed 9-4 in a clash of state-ranked softball programs on a neutral field.
Sami Huck amassed 16 strikeouts and scattered five hits over seven innings for the win, and paced the Lady Trojans offensively with three hits and three RBI.
Hannah Jarvis also drove in three on a couple of hits, and Emily Hochstatter added an RBI single. Potosi (19-3) snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fifth inning, then added five more in the sixth.
Adelynn Nelson had two hits for Kennett.
Ste. Genevieve 12, Grandview 2
STE. GENEVIEVE – Brittney Kreitler established a new single-season record for doubles at Ste. Genevieve with her 16th as part of a strong dual-threat performance on Friday.
The senior drove in three runs and scored twice while going 2-for-3 overall, and needed only 54 pitches to throw a five-inning, two-hitter as the Dragons topped Grandview 12-2.
Ste. Genevieve (13-8) scored four runs in the first inning and five in the fourth. Autumn Basler provided a double and single with three RBI, and Izzy Basler was also 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Chloe Walker and Morgan Schwent each finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored, and Mia Schweigert had an RBI single for the Dragons.
Megan Jones and Natalee Moore singled for Grandview.
TRACK & FIELD
Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational
O’FALLON, Mo. – The Farmington girls finished sixth among 17 participating teams at the Ft. Zumwalt North track and field meet on Friday.
The 4x800 relay quartet of Brianna Eaves, Chloe Wood, Lilly Earley and Alayna Sparr earned the lone event victory for the Knights with an exclusive sub-10 minute time of 9:58.02
Third-place results were earned by Alyssa Stacy in the high jump, along with the 4x400 crew. Carissa Cassimatis scored in three events, while Emma Gerstner took fourth in the 100.
Tyler Williams ended up fourth in the javelin to pace the Farmington boys. Mason Currington and Gavin Hunt picked up points in two events each.
Local Girls Results:
100 – 4. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 13.43
400 – 6. Chloe Wood, FARM, 1:05.51
800 – 6. Ellie Hinson, FARM, 2:35.53; 8. Brooke-Lyn Forman, FARM, 2:36.30
1600 – 4. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 5:37.83; 8. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:47.83
3200 – 7. Kristina Ramos, FARM, 12:31.03
4x400 – 3. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Brianna Eaves, Emma Gerstner, Lilly Earley), 4:15.37
4x800 – 1. Farmington (Brianna Eaves, Chloe Wood, Lilly Earley, Alayna Sparr), 9:58.02
100 Hurdles – 4. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 18.16
300 Hurdles – 5. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 51.29; 7. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 52.32
High Jump – 3. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 1.47m
Pole Vault – 7. Ayla Schott, FARM, 2.28m
Discus – 8. Sloane Elam, FARM, 28.74m
Javelin – 5. Sloane Elam, FARM, 31.47m
Local Boys Results:
800 – 6. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 2:03.38
3200 – 5. Adam Perry, FARM, 10:09.40; 8. Mason Currington, FARM, 10:32.43
4x400 – 6. Farmington (Gavin Hunt, Mason Currington, Daunivan Welch, Parker Dickinson), 3:41.89
Javelin – 4. Tyler Williams, FARM, 41.97m
De Soto Invitational
DE SOTO, Mo. – Potosi junior Annie McCaul placed second and third in separate girls hurdles events among 21 entrants on Friday at the De Soto meet.
Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Alyson Skiles and Hallie Portell comprised a third-place 4x800 relay performance for the Lady Trojans.
Will Jarvis highlighted the Potosi boys by finishing fourth three times in the individual 400 plus the two longest relays.
Oliver Robinson and Hunter Pirtle were both top-five in the pole vault, and Charles Bockenkemp placed fourth in the boys 300-meter hurdles for Central.
Liberty Coleman had the highest standing for the Central girls by taking fourth in the high jump.
Local Girls Results:
800 – 8. Hallie Portell, POT, 2:35.01
4x100 – 8. Central (Courtney Dortch, Avery Johnson, Nevaeh Dailey, Emma McGill), 54.30
4x200 – 8. Central (Courtney Dortch, Karlee LaChance, Madison Young, Emma McGill), 1:56.40
4x800 – 3. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Alyson Skiles, Hallie Portell), 10:28.63
100 Hurdles – 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 16.61; 5. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.57
300 Hurdles – 3. Annie McCaul, POT, 48.20
High Jump – 4. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 1.40m
Pole Vault – 5. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 2.59m; 7. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.43m
Javelin – 5. Chloe Finley, POT, 28.08m; 7. Hope Miner, POT, 27.63m
Local Boys Results:
800 – 4. Will Jarvis, POT, 2:04.34
4x400 – 4. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Hunter Griffin, Luke Brabham, Will Jarvis), 3:38.08
4x800 – 4. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Andrew Cain, Hunter Griffin, Will Jarvis), 8:34.04