Friday Roundup: Jarvis throws gem for Knights; Hulsey homer lifts Lady Rebels

PARK HILLS – Potosi punished Kennett for seven defensive errors on Friday, and triumphed 9-4 in a clash of state-ranked softball programs on a neutral field.

Sami Huck amassed 16 strikeouts and scattered five hits over seven innings for the win, and paced the Lady Trojans offensively with three hits and three RBI.

Hannah Jarvis also drove in three on a couple of hits, and Emily Hochstatter added an RBI single. Potosi (19-3) snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fifth inning, then added five more in the sixth.

Adelynn Nelson had two hits for Kennett.

Ste. Genevieve 12, Grandview 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Brittney Kreitler established a new single-season record for doubles at Ste. Genevieve with her 16th as part of a strong dual-threat performance on Friday.

The senior drove in three runs and scored twice while going 2-for-3 overall, and needed only 54 pitches to throw a five-inning, two-hitter as the Dragons topped Grandview 12-2.