From Farmington to the NBA, St. Louis native makes league history

Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder made history last Monday night, teaming with crew chief Sean Wright to officiate the Charlotte-at-Orlando NBA game. It was the first time in league history that two women worked in the same contest.

“It was an amazing night; one I know that I’ll never forget,” said Sago, 31, who was born in St. Louis and graduated from Farmington High. “It was obviously an honor for me and to get to do it with Jenna, who’s a good friend, made it that much more special. That day, leading up to the game, we were texting — with COVID, we stay pretty isolated when we’re on the road — and getting pumped up. Then, about 11 that morning, social media picked up and the excitement continued to build as the day went on.

“So many people wrote about us — even Billie Jean King — it was amazing.”

The excitement grew throughout the day. Everyone, it seemed, had well wishes for Sago and Schroeder as they prepared for the game.