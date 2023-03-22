FULTON, Mo. – Isaiah Gibbs performed at an award-winning level during a recent three-game series sweep by the William Woods University baseball team.

The former all-state player for Arcadia Valley High School and current fifth-year senior collegiate outfielder was selected as Player of the Week by the American Midwest Conference.

Gibbs thrived over three days against Harris-Stowe State in St. Louis, going 8-of-14 overall with a home run and triple among five extra-base hits plus six RBI and seven runs scored.

He also broke the career program record for triples with his ninth. The Owls have won six straight to achieve a 14-8 overall mark heading into Wednesday.

Gibbs is a two-time First Team all-conference standout at William Woods. Last year, he belted 10 home runs and was named Gold Glove all-AMC.

He posted a perfect fielding percentage during the 2021 season while starting all 41 games and ranking 14th nationally in doubles.