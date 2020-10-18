Gruenke runs to victory; Knights own team honor

But he lost balance when planting his second foot after leaving the dirt surface, and remained prone and writhing in audible agony for several minutes with a hurting ankle.

Gruenke was the first to reach the final lakeside turn, where the surface switches from gravel to grass, and maintained safe distance as St. Clair modestly closed the gap.

Other boys medalists included Valle Catholic senior Peter Roth (18:07) along with Coby Gilbert (18:18) and Jackson Leeds (18:39) of North County.

Notre Dame brought home the girls championship by a 51-57 margin over Farmington, thanks to a dominant 1-2 finish from senior Haley Smith and freshman Lauren Eftink.

Smith (19:57), who finished fourth in the event last fall, was in total command well before reaching the two-mile mark, and notched a 35-second margin of victory.

Eftink (20:32) was fourth near that same juncture, but surged over the last five minutes to overtake both Danielle Maxwell (20:39) of Seckman and Celeste Sansegraw (20:40) of Potosi.