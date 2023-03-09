ST. LOUIS – Brendon Hardy will depart Missouri Baptist University among the most decorated members of its NAIA men’s basketball program.

The former Farmington High School star was recently named the American Midwest Conference Player of the Year by league coaches while earning his fourth straight all-conference honor overall.

Hardy helped the Spartans clinch consecutive AMC regular-season titles last month, and remains the only Missouri Baptist player to compete on two NAIA tournament squads.

He ranks fifth on the team’s career scoring list with 1,607 points, and was twice tabbed as conference Player of the Week over the past two years.

Hardy posted career highs this season of 35 points against Peru State, nine rebounds at William Woods and five assists versus Lyon College.

He averaged 15 points per contest while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range and almost 91 percent from the free-throw line.

Hardy, a current graduate student, is a two-time First Team all-AMC selection on the court with three-time Academic all-conference distinction.