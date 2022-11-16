Missouri Baptist senior guard Brendon Hardy has been named the American Midwest Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week for a second time. The Farmington graduate averaged 24 points and shot 50 percent from 3-point range over three games last week, including a career-high 35 points Saturday in a road loss against Peru State.
Hardy named AMC Player of the Week
