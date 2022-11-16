 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hardy named AMC Player of the Week

MBU Athletics

Missouri Baptist senior guard Brendon Hardy has been named the American Midwest Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week for a second time. The Farmington graduate averaged 24 points and shot 50 percent from 3-point range over three games last week, including a career-high 35 points Saturday in a road loss against Peru State.

