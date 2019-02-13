Try 1 month for 99¢
Harris Making Noise For Cardinals
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Tylor Harris signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to join the cheer squad and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Also seated (left to right) are cousin Olivia Savage, brother Lane Harris and mother Lori Harris. Pictured standing (left to right) are Mineral Area College head cheerleading coach Casie Eichel and assistant Erica Conway, and North County head cheerleading coach Tia Propst and former coach Rebecca Jones.

