Highland earns softball sweep of Mineral Area

Central graduate Abby Holmes, a new catcher with four previous at-bats, collected her first two collegiate hits in the fourth and sixth innings. She also coaxed a seven-pitch walk to finish 2-for-3.

Emma Kinney, Kierra Schulz, Riley Kleckler and Clark had two hits each for Highland.

The Cougars dominated game one 11-1 behind the top part of their batting order while Clark stifled the MAC lineup with just five hits allowed and three strikeouts.

Smith, Kinney and Clark notched three hits each for Highland, which played away from northern Illinois for a third straight day and snapped a scoreless tie with four runs in the third inning.

Mineral Area right-hander Abbie Mendenhall navigated her first two frames unscathed, but was unlucky on two infield hits that loaded the bases in the third. Price made a diving stop to her left, but had no time to throw.

Mendenhall yielded nine earned runs, 11 hits and six walks while lasting the duration. Highland picked up a two-run double from Smith in the sixth and tallied three more times in the seventh.