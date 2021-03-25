Highland earns softball sweep of Mineral Area

PARK HILLS – A promising six-run outburst was not enough for the Mineral Area softball team to salvage a doubleheader split on Wednesday.
Highland averted a potential collapse in game two when the Cardinals stranded the bases loaded for a fourth time in six innings, and held on for a 12-7 victory and road sweep.
Leadoff batter Abby Smith and starting pitcher Maddison Rudd each finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Shiane Boyer added two hits with three RBI for Highland (3-7).
The Cougars scored five times in the first inning, sparked by an infield hit from Smith and back-to-back walks issued by MAC starter Kylee Price.
Ruud helped her own cause with an RBI double to right-center that followed RBI singles from Boyer and Emily George. The Cougars eventually carried a 9-0 advantage into the fourth inning.
Mineral Area (3-15) struggled to produce a timely hit through much of the twin bill, including a 0-of-8 outcome with runners in scoring position during the opener.
The trend carried into game two as Ruud induced infield outs after issuing three straight two-out walks in the second inning and three consecutive one-out singles in the third.
Highland extended the margin to 12-1 on RBI hits from Smith, Tia Clark and Boyer in the top of the fifth, but reliever Grace Sutherland and her teammates could not close the deal by run rule.
The Cardinals surged in the home half with 12 batters stepping to the plate, and eventually placed the potential tying run in the on-deck circle following three defensive miscues.
Zoie Hudson highlighted her 4-for-5 performance with a leadoff single, and Kennedy Coleman bunted for a hit ahead of an error that loaded the bases.
Pinch-hitter Molly Callihan clubbed a two-run single over the left fielder, and Amber Cage lined a three-run homer – her third of the season – to straight-away center that made it 12-6.
Jaden Treis greeted new hurler Clark with a single, and scored following two more booted ground balls. But a roller to second ended any further threat, and the Cardinals left 16 aboard overall.
Price persevered to throw a complete game in defeat, as was helped defensively by a nice catch from Coleman at shortstop and strong throw from left fielder Treis to cut down a runner at home.
Emma Pouvaranukoah was 2-for-4 plus a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, and Taylor Henson had two singles for the Cardinals.
Central graduate Abby Holmes, a new catcher with four previous at-bats, collected her first two collegiate hits in the fourth and sixth innings. She also coaxed a seven-pitch walk to finish 2-for-3.
Emma Kinney, Kierra Schulz, Riley Kleckler and Clark had two hits each for Highland.
The Cougars dominated game one 11-1 behind the top part of their batting order while Clark stifled the MAC lineup with just five hits allowed and three strikeouts.
Smith, Kinney and Clark notched three hits each for Highland, which played away from northern Illinois for a third straight day and snapped a scoreless tie with four runs in the third inning.
Mineral Area right-hander Abbie Mendenhall navigated her first two frames unscathed, but was unlucky on two infield hits that loaded the bases in the third. Price made a diving stop to her left, but had no time to throw.
Mendenhall yielded nine earned runs, 11 hits and six walks while lasting the duration. Highland picked up a two-run double from Smith in the sixth and tallied three more times in the seventh.
Henson homered for the lone score by the Cardinals leading off the bottom of the fourth, and maintains the top batting average of .395 on the team.
Cage finished 2-for-3 with a walk while Hudson and Coleman singled. Mineral Area wasted a golden opportunity to strike in the opening frame.
Clark retired three straight batters with a pop up and strikeout mixed in after Cage and Hudson reached scoring position on a wild pitch with no outs.
Mineral Area will play its previously postponed Region 16 opener at East Central on Thursday.