Hoop Shoot Season Gets Under Way

A total of 35 students representing Central, North County and West County schools participated in the Mineral Area Lodge finals of the 46th Annual Elks Hoop Shoot Contest on Sunday, Dec. 2. Boys and girls first-place winners in three age groups have advanced to the Southeast district round to be held in Cape Girardeau on Jan. 6, 2019. Pictured from left to right are:

12-13 division winners: Lucas Whitehead (Boys – 1st), Gage Albertson (Boys – 2nd), Adalynne Mann (Girls – 2nd), Kinley Norris – 1st)

10-11 division winners: Sydney Miles (Girls – 1st), Maylee Merrill (Girls – 2nd), Evan Perry (Boys – 2nd), Dayne Panick (Boys – 1st)

8-9 division winners: Rhenn Mapes (Boys – 1st), Ryder Yount (Boys – 2nd), Addilyn Crocker (Girls – 2nd), Mallory Miles (Girls – 1st)

