Former Central High School all-state basketball star Sophia Horton recently finalized her transfer to Missouri Baptist University with three years of remaining eligibility. Horton appeared in 21 games last winter for NCAA Division I program Lindenwood, scoring a season-high 13 points in a loss against Drake, after her previous season was shortened by a knee injury and subsequent surgery.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Central High School senior Kendall Horton recently signed to play both basketball and baseball while continuing his education at Fontbonne Uni…
ST. LOUIS – The Mineral Area 14 Elite volleyball team, comprised of six girls from Farmington and three from Potosi, recently clinched an auto…
North County High School senior Luca Wruck recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Lion Line dance squad while continuing her …
FARMINGTON – Three singles matches were decided in super tiebreakers, and a fourth was about to be when the Farmington boys tennis team clinch…
PARK HILLS – Although the path has not always looked pristine, the results have been satisfying for North County during its two-day push to re…