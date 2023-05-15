Central High School senior Kendall Horton recently signed to play both basketball and baseball while continuing his education at Fontbonne University, located in Clayton, Mo. He plans to study accounting. A multi-time all-conference and all-district selection in both sports, Horton helped the Rebels reach the Class 4 basketball state final in March following a fourth straight district title. He has been part of MAAA conference and district baseball titles as a pitcher and outfielder, and played receiver for a district championship football squad last fall. Also seated are his father Eric Horton and mother Amy Horton. Standing, from left, are Central head baseball coach Ronnie Calvird, head football and assistant baseball coach Kory Schweiss, head basketball coach Brad Gross, assistant football and basketball coach Mark Casey, and sister Sophia Horton.
Horton handling two sports at Fontbonne
