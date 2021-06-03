Hulsey, Huck, Kelly and Wright chosen all-state

Jessica Hulsey reached the state playoffs in three different sports and the final four in two of them during an eventful varsity career.
The recent Central graduate became one of four local softball players selected by coaches for MHSFCA Class 2 all-state honors, earning her initial First Team award and third overall.
Potosi pitcher Sami Huck also landed on the First Team while Central pitcher Allie Kelly and West County shortstop Gracie Wright made the Second Team.
The 2019-20 season was canceled due to a pandemic, removing any chance for this year’s non-freshmen to collect four all-state accolades.
Hulsey, who signed with Three Rivers College, capped her final season for the Lady Rebels by hitting .513 with 36 RBI, 36 runs scored, 22 stolen bases and two home runs among 13 extra-base hits.
Central finished 22-4 overall with an MAAA tournament title. Hulsey provided a season highlight with an extra-inning, walk-off homer against eventual final four participant Kennett on Senior Night.
Huck used her pitching arm and dangerous bat to help carry Potosi to a second consecutive final four, and was simply sensational once the Lady Trojans arrived in Springfield.
Already touting an ERA of less than 1 and many games with more than a dozen strikeouts, the junior lefty twirled a no-hit gem in a 3-0 state semifinal round triumph against Diamond.
Huck compiled 28 strikeouts during a 1-0 championship loss to Skyline in 12 innings, more than doubling the state record for a title contest. Potosi ended its runner-up campaign at 26-4.
She carried a .613 batting average into her last two games, and led Potosi in hits, RBI, home runs and steals while securing a second First Team nod.
Kelly threw a couple of seven-inning no-hitters about two weeks apart against Ste. Genevieve and Potosi, and repeated her all-state inclusion as a freshman.
She recorded 172 strikeouts and just 21 walks over 102 innings with a 1.58 ERA. Kelly was equally strong at the plate with a .500 average, six home runs, 42 runs, 35 RBI, 11 doubles and 21 stolen bases.
Wright was recognized as a utility selection for her versatility on the infield and from the circle, shining for West County with a lofty .591 batting average (39-for-66).
The sophomore accounted for 10 doubles, three triples, two homers, 31 RBI and 33 runs scored while sharing time between the leadoff and No. 3 spots in the order.
Class 2 All-Region
Potosi, Central, West County and Ste. Genevieve comprised the top four seeds in that was easily the toughest Class 2 spring softball district in southeast Missouri – perhaps the entire state.
Those four programs combined for a 79-24 record that included several head-to-head battles in the MAAA conference. That success was reflected in the recently released all-region teams.
Nearly 75 percent of those athletes chosen from Districts 1-4 – 25 individuals to be exact – represented the Lady Trojans, Lady Rebels, Lady Bulldogs and Dragons.
Potosi was granted four on the First Team with senior catcher Hannah Jarvis, junior pitcher Sami Huck, sophomore first baseman Jade Williams and freshman second baseman Gracie Lawson.
Central also has four First Team players with catcher Chloe Coppedge, center fielder Aubree Eaton, shortstop Jessica Hulsey and pitcher Allie Kelly.
The First Team also includes freshman pitcher Alexis Hedgcorth, sophomore outfielder Morgan Simily and sophomore shortstop Gracie Wright from West County, plus Kingston senior Laney Credeur.
Ste. Genevieve set a school record for victories at 16-9 overall with First Team shortstop Brittney Kreitler, center fielder Izzy Basler and infielder/pitcher Autumn Basler leading the way.
Izzy Basler posted a team-best .444 average with 29 stolen bases from the leadoff spot. Autumn Basler posted a .271 ERA over 51 2/3 innings, along with a 4-3 record and one save.
Kreitler had a 4-0 mark from the circle in abbreviated work, and powered the Dragons with her .425 average, 19 doubles, 37 RBI and 33 runs scored.
All-region Second Team honorees include: Central first baseman/pitcher Taylor Marler, freshman left fielder Kelsie Politte, senior right fielder McKinlee Dalton and sophomore second baseman Alexia Poppe; Potosi junior center fielder Chelbi Poucher; West County junior catcher Kaelin Hedgcorth, senior outfielder Megan Perkins, senior first baseman Jenna Simily, and sophomore third baseman Reese Smith; Ste. Genevieve senior catcher Morgan Schwent and junior second baseman Chloe Walker.