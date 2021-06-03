Hulsey, Huck, Kelly and Wright chosen all-state

Already touting an ERA of less than 1 and many games with more than a dozen strikeouts, the junior lefty twirled a no-hit gem in a 3-0 state semifinal round triumph against Diamond.

Huck compiled 28 strikeouts during a 1-0 championship loss to Skyline in 12 innings, more than doubling the state record for a title contest. Potosi ended its runner-up campaign at 26-4.

She carried a .613 batting average into her last two games, and led Potosi in hits, RBI, home runs and steals while securing a second First Team nod.

Kelly threw a couple of seven-inning no-hitters about two weeks apart against Ste. Genevieve and Potosi, and repeated her all-state inclusion as a freshman.

She recorded 172 strikeouts and just 21 walks over 102 innings with a 1.58 ERA. Kelly was equally strong at the plate with a .500 average, six home runs, 42 runs, 35 RBI, 11 doubles and 21 stolen bases.

Wright was recognized as a utility selection for her versatility on the infield and from the circle, shining for West County with a lofty .591 batting average (39-for-66).