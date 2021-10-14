Jefferson defeats MAC in rematch

Beel notched another of her eight kills for a 14-8 advantage in game two. Bursey matched Johnson at the net with nine blocks overall, and chipped in seven kills toward the win.

Mineral Area hung around in game two, and drew within 16-14 on a subtle tip by Johnson after Vikings libero Emilia Bostal stopped a deflected spike on a dazzling dive past the sideline.

LeBlanc landed a big swing to keep Jefferson ahead at 21-19, but a Johnson solo block made it 22-20. A missed serve erased an initial set point at 24-23, but Mathews scored off a LeBlanc dig for a two-set cushion.

Mineral Area dominated game three with a spirited response as Janjic ripped a powerful spike and blocked one to bookend an opening 5-0 run.

Freshman libero McKenzie Yount supplied sparkling coverage and passing throughout the stanza, making 11 of her 21 digs, and three during a single winning rally.

The 19th-ranked Cardinals eventually established leads of 10-2 and 14-7. Janjic hammered her fifth kill of the game at 17-11 while finding a rhythm with setters Nicole Roeder and Addi Casey.