Jefferson shuts out softball Cardinals

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Mineral Area softball team suffered two shutout losses while totaling just three hits against Jefferson on Tuesday afternoon.

Kristina Bettis threw a two-hitter and notched 12 strikeouts over five innings of a 10-0 triumph in game one of the doubleheader.

Kelsey Boyd hit a two-run homer and Emma Vaughn added a solo shot as the Vikings generated eight hits and eight earned runs off opposing hurler Abbie Mendenhall.

Lauren Duff had a double and two runs scored while matching Boyd at 2-for-2 overall. Jessica Veselske produced a double, single and three RBI for Jefferson.

Leadoff batter Zoie Hudson doubled and Kennedy Coleman singled for Mineral Area.

The Vikings scored six times in the third and fourth innings to roll 14-0 in game two. Winning pitcher Ali Cook struck out six over three frames, and also belted a three-run home run.

Rayni Simons and Duff were each 2-for-2, Emma Vaughn notched a two-run double, and North County graduate Kennedy Kohler singled in her lone plate appearance for Jefferson (3-3).