Jefferson shuts out softball Cardinals
  Updated
MAC Softball

Mineral Area freshman Kennedy Coleman drops her bat and runs after hitting a ground ball during a home softball doubleheader against Kaskaskia on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Mineral Area softball team suffered two shutout losses while totaling just three hits against Jefferson on Tuesday afternoon.

Kristina Bettis threw a two-hitter and notched 12 strikeouts over five innings of a 10-0 triumph in game one of the doubleheader.

Kelsey Boyd hit a two-run homer and Emma Vaughn added a solo shot as the Vikings generated eight hits and eight earned runs off opposing hurler Abbie Mendenhall.

Lauren Duff had a double and two runs scored while matching Boyd at 2-for-2 overall. Jessica Veselske produced a double, single and three RBI for Jefferson.

Leadoff batter Zoie Hudson doubled and Kennedy Coleman singled for Mineral Area.

The Vikings scored six times in the third and fourth innings to roll 14-0 in game two. Winning pitcher Ali Cook struck out six over three frames, and also belted a three-run home run.

Rayni Simons and Duff were each 2-for-2, Emma Vaughn notched a two-run double, and North County graduate Kennedy Kohler singled in her lone plate appearance for Jefferson (3-3).

Haley Mills fanned three over two perfect innings of relief.

Amy Holmes had the lone hit for the Cardinals, who committed three defensive errors and turned a double play.

Kylee Price allowed six earned runs and eight hits while striking out two over three frames.

Mineral Area (0-4) will travel to Godfrey, Ill. on Thursday for two games against Lewis & Clark.

