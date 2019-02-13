Try 1 month for 99¢
Jenkins Jumps At MAC opportunity
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Alyssa Jenkins signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to join the cheer squad and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Also seated (left to right) are sisters Brenna Jenkins and Claire Jenkins, mother Stacy Jenkins and father Kasey Jenkins. Pictured standing (left to right) are Mineral Area College head cheerleading coach Casie Eichel and assistant Erica Conway, and North County head cheerleading coach Tia Propst and former coach Rebecca Jones.

