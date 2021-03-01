Kaskaskia bunts often to sweep MAC softball

Mineral Area (0-2) had its opportunity to possibly rip away the opening-day split after Hudson stroked an opposite-field double and two ensuing batters reached on dropped throws to first base in the sixth.

Wilderman entered that frame having retired 13 of 14 batters with only three hits allowed. The Cardinals struggled to meet her velocity while striking out five times.

But the move was made to bring in Houchlei, and she sparkled by fanning three straight pinch-hitters to maintain a 3-2 lead and secure the eventual two-inning save.

Price kept her team close by scattering eight hits in a complete game – working with new catcher Abby Holmes – but a leadoff walk preceded three runs in the Kaskaskia seventh.

Regina DeDecker and Josie Grunloh sandwiched bunt hits around an RBI single through the middle by Wilderman. Price could have escaped the inning at 5-2, but Treis misplayed a fly ball with one out as the runner from second base was incorrectly rounding third.

Wilderman finished 4-for-4 with two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored. DeDecker had two singles with two runs scored for the Blue Angels.