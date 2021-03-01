Kaskaskia bunts often to sweep MAC softball

PARK HILLS – Abbie Mendenhall primarily played left field during her high school career at Central. Kylee Price last pitched regularly out of necessity as a sophomore at Potosi.
Both players now hold crucial roles in the circle for the Mineral Area softball team after expected arms departed the program long before the season and home opener on Saturday.
Kaskaskia used speed and bunting to exploit the Cardinals' defense at times, and emerged with a doubleheader sweep of 11-1 and 6-2 at a chilly and windy Park Hills Sports Complex.
The Blue Angels executed five bunt singles in the opener, and capitalized on three Mineral Area errors plus a fly ball that turned from a potential out into a home run.
No. 9 batter Jaidyn Ackerman finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Lauren Brown drove in two runs on two hits, including a solo shot that glanced off right fielder Zoie Hudson’s glove in the second inning.
Consecutive bunt singles from Ackerman and Kayla Guetersloh made it 4-0, and right-handler Shelby Houchlei took care of the rest by tossing a two-hitter with six strikeouts.
Mendenhall retired a string of seven consecutive batters, and allowed nine hits while fanning two over five innings in defeat. But only four of the runs scored against her were earned.
Catcher Taylor Henson doubled and second baseman Emma Pouvaranukoah had the only other hit for Mineral Area, which tallied in the fourth inning.
Central graduate Abby Holmes alertly beat a return throw to third base after pinch-running for Henson, and crossed the plate in similar fashion on an RBI ground out by Molly Callihan.
Rylee Langendorf yanked a double into the left-field corner to spark a stretch of four straight one-out hits as the Blue Angels built a 7-1 lead in the fifth.
Kaskaskia drew three walks and pinch-hitter Callie Lueking delivered a two-run single during a four-run top of the seventh against reliever Sarah Lang.
Kennedy Coleman suffered a couple of early miscues at shortstop, but also highlighted the MAC defense with two excellent plays on ground balls in the hole and up the middle during the third.
Left fielder Jaden Treis also flagged down a dangerous flare near the line, and Henson caught two runners stealing. But the Cardinals were 0-for-7 at the plate with runners in scoring position.
Mayci Wilderman was 2-for-3 with two RBI in game one, and pitched four strong innings to pick up the win as a reliever during game two for Kaskaskia.
Mineral Area (0-2) had its opportunity to possibly rip away the opening-day split after Hudson stroked an opposite-field double and two ensuing batters reached on dropped throws to first base in the sixth.
Wilderman entered that frame having retired 13 of 14 batters with only three hits allowed. The Cardinals struggled to meet her velocity while striking out five times.
But the move was made to bring in Houchlei, and she sparkled by fanning three straight pinch-hitters to maintain a 3-2 lead and secure the eventual two-inning save.
Price kept her team close by scattering eight hits in a complete game – working with new catcher Abby Holmes – but a leadoff walk preceded three runs in the Kaskaskia seventh.
Regina DeDecker and Josie Grunloh sandwiched bunt hits around an RBI single through the middle by Wilderman. Price could have escaped the inning at 5-2, but Treis misplayed a fly ball with one out as the runner from second base was incorrectly rounding third.
Wilderman finished 4-for-4 with two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored. DeDecker had two singles with two runs scored for the Blue Angels.
Kaskaskia (2-2) jumped in front as Grunloh squeezed home Wilderman, but the Cardinals countered with two hits against starting hurler Makayla Lane in the home half of the first inning.
Treis reached safely on an error, and Henson tied the game at 1-1 with a two-out single. Amy Holmes loaded the bases with another single, but Amber Cage popped out to the shortstop.
Kaskaskia regained a 3-1 advantage in the third as DeDecker and Wilderman singled and scored on two straight squeeze bunts by Grunloh and Guetersloh.
Mineral Area center fielder Allyson Helms battled a tricky breeze to grab a shallow drive near her shoe tops and prevent further damage.
Grunloh capped the fifth inning with defensive gem, racing far into foul territory from her shortstop position to make a catch before momentum carried her into the visiting dugout.
Price and Treis singled for the Cardinals, who will travel to Jefferson on Tuesday.