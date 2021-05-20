North County High School senior and three-sport athlete Karter Kekec recently committed to play both basketball and baseball as a walk-on while continuing his education as Mineral Area College. Kekec has earned all-state honors as a basketball guard, and surpassed 1,000 varsity points during his junior year before leading the Raiders to MAAA and district championships plus sectional playoff win last season. He was also named an all-state defensive back in football, and an all-conference baseball infielder. Also seated, from left, are his brother Kooper Kekec, mother Dawn Kekec, father Larry Kekec and brother Karson Kekec. Pictured standing, from left, are North County assistant basketball coach D.J. Hardy, assistant baseball coaches Chad Easter and Jake Donze, head baseball coach Dan Harris and head basketball coach Jimmy Palmer.
Kekec playing two sports for MAC
