Kelly delivers dazzling no-hitter, Central rolls

Kelly resumed pitching in the home half with confidence and a 5-0 lead. She needed just one warm-up toss before aggressively attacking the Dragons again.

“As we get deeper into the game, I usually shorten the warm-up just so I don’t have to wear myself down,” Kelly said. “I think this was just another game. But Ste. Gen. has been a rival of ours in other sports, so that might have had something to do with my motivation.”

McClanahan preserved the no-hit bid in the fourth as a slow roller with unorthodox spin by Izzy Basler glanced off Kelly’s glove. The freshman alertly fielded the ball and retired Basler by a step.

Coppedge pounced from behind the plate to corral a bunt earlier in the frame, and Central increased its cushion with plenty of loud contact in the fifth.

Kelly doubled after Coppedge slapped a leadoff hit, and Marler drove in both with a single that skipped directly over the corner of third base.

Freshman left fielder Kelsie Politte increased the lead to 7-0 with her second single in three chances, and Kelly became the fifth player for Central with multiple hits in the seventh.