Kingston girls rebound, boys tough out triumph

CADET – Madison Nelson provided the reliable scoring touch, and received plenty of help along the boards from her Kingston basketball teammates on Monday evening.

The Lady Cougars capitalized on 31 Bismarck turnovers, and never trailed during a 59-38 victory in the first of two scheduled meetings this season.

Nelson patiently looked for open teammates when handling the ball at the perimeter, but also seized obvious opportunities to attack open creases in the defense.

The star senior compiled 37 points on an efficient 16-of-22 shooting, and gathered 15 rebounds while also producing five steals and five assists.

Tania Jenkins added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Allison Hahn chipped in six points with nine rebounds to bolster Kingston (3-2).

Both clubs missed a number of high-percentage looks inside of five feet, but the Lady Cougars converted a greater number of second chances and transition shots off steals.

Freshman forward Alyssa Brake earned a double-double for Bismarck (1-4) with team highs of 15 points and 14 rebounds. Sophomore guard Madison Dunn tallied 12 points and six steals.

Nelson drew the primary defensive assignment against Dunn in a battle of all-conference standouts, and the pressure limited her to three field-goal attempts and two free throws during the first half.

Brake opened the second quarter with a putback, but the Lady Indians could generate only two points over the next seven minutes.

Nelson scored four times in the first quarter while also dishing on the run to Joleen Saunders for an early 12-6 lead. She drove end to end for a layup ahead of a subsequent 3-pointer in the second.

Kingston carried a 25-11 lead into halftime, and widened the gap to 40-20 after three quarters as Jenkins broke ahead of the pack for a couple of fast-break layups.

The scoring punch for both teams escalated down the stretch. The Lady Cougars established their largest lead of 49-20 when Jenkins guided an interior pass to Hahn, capping a 9-0 spurt to start the fourth.

Dunn, who remained on the floor for all 32 minutes, was fouled on a 3-pointer that rolled in, and made the ensuing throw before trading steals and layups with Nelson.

Bismarck put together a 7-0 run over 49 seconds with baskets from Brake and Dunn after three Kingston starters were pulled to make it 50-38 with 1:56 remaining.

Nelson returned for one last dazzling stretch, netting three quick field goals on a steal and layup that drew contact plus a putback and quick inbounds catch in the lane.

Jade Mendenhall further amplified the rebounding edge for the Lady Cougars with 11.

Morgan Randazzo gave Bismarck eight points in the second half, and used aggression to reach the line on four separate occasions. Jada Dickey added eight rebounds.

North County 51, Pacific 32

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Senior center Kamryn Winch showed her increased range by sinking two 3-pointers to cap a superb first quarter on Monday.

Winch scored 13 of her 22 points during the opening stanza, and top-seeded North County downed Pacific 51-32 in the first round of the Black and Red Classic.

Paris Larkin notched 11 points and Hanna Politte chipped in six for the Lady Raiders, who continued to adjust since losing all-conference guard Tyler Conkright to a season-ending knee injury.

North County (1-1) established a 24-13 halftime lead, and advanced to face Notre Dame (St. Louis) in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

Molly Pritchard scored 11 points, and Lexi Clark had nine for Pacific (0-3).

Jackson 51, Farmington 44

JACKSON, Mo. – Jordyn McClellan scored 12 points on four perimeter shots, Kaitlyn Waller added 11 more and Jackson topped previously unbeaten Farmington 51-44 on Monday night.

Holland Guilliams increased a one-possession lead with a driving layup, and equaled Aubrey Brothers with seven points in the victory.

Jackson (3-1) enjoyed its largest lead at 35-27 when Kamryn Link attacked the basket late. Farmington (4-1) eventually drew within 43-42 on 3-pointers by Madison Mills and Emma Gerstner.

The Knights trailed 47-44 after Grace Duncan assisted a cutting Jade Roth down the lane with 2:38 left, but missed their last four shots while mixing in two costly miscues.

Farmington finished with 15 turnovers while forcing 13, and was shut out over the first five minutes before Mills provided a spark off the bench with two 3-pointers.

Junior forward Angelia Davis left the action and did not return after diving for a loose ball in the third quarter. She found Skyler Sweeney open on an early kickout pass to put the Knights ahead for the first time at 10-9.

McClellan highlighted an 8-0 Jackson run in the second quarter, and Brothers capped it with a rebound and second-chance basket.

The Knights came back to within 23-19 at halftime, but McClellan restored a 29-23 edge for the Indians with her third 3-pointer of the game.

Sweeney paced Farmington with 12 points while Mills added nine and Roth finished with eight. Duncan totaled four steals plus six points, and Anna McKinney dished out four assists.

St. Paul 61, St. Vincent 48

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Brylee Durbin poured in 27 points on Monday, and St. Paul defeated St. Vincent for the second time in five nights.

Grace McMillen added 14 points for St. Paul (4-2) in the 61-48 road victory.

Doniphan 52, Fredericktown 19

DONIPHAN, Mo. – The Fredericktown offense struggled throughout a 52-19 road loss to Doniphan on Monday night.

Gabbie McFadden, Ava Penuel and P.J. Ruetzel each scored five points for Fredericktown (3-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kingston 52, Fredericktown 44

FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore guard Cody Yates continued to thrive with a game-high 20 points as Kingston earned a physical and tight 52-44 victory at Fredericktown on Monday night.

Matt Nelson compiled 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars, who finished 12-of-16 from the line and posted a favorable 16-12 turnover margin.

The first half featured two significant momentum swings. Kingston (4-1) battled inside to take a 22-19 halftime lead on the heels of an 11-0 run.

Fredericktown (2-2) steadied itself from five turnovers in the opening two minutes to eventually build its maximum advantage of 19-11 earlier in the second quarter.

But the Blackcats were a futile 1-of-14 from beyond the arc, and relied heavily on two players for scoring output as only four contributed points.

Andrew Starkey knocked down a couple of tough jumpers to keep his team within contention, and tallied 19 points overall while Cohlbe Dunnahoo provided 14 more.

Yates pushed the margin to three possessions with a difficult driving finish through multiple defenders with less than four minutes to play.

Giussepe Ghirlanda had six points, and Kingston coach Paul Hamilton lauded the minutes provided by Dylan Morrison, Wyatt Jessen, Collin Sumpter and Wyatt Johnson.

Riley Fraire tossed in seven points for Fredericktown while equaling teammate Matthew Starkey with 10 rebounds each. The Cats faced their first opponent in 11 days.

Valley 42, Grandview 38

WARE, Mo. – Colby Maxwell scored 27 points and was a perfect 8-of-8 from the line on Monday night as the Valley boys outlasted Grandview 42-38.

K.J. Tiefenauer chipped in eight points for the visiting Vikings (3-1), who increased a 19-15 halftime lead to 32-25 in the fourth quarter before holding on.

Grandview (1-4) connected on only 4-of-11 free throws. Chase Wilson paced the Eagles with 11 points while John Grimm and Tom Grimm each tallied nine on three 3-pointers.

