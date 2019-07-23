{{featured_button_text}}
Knightline Dancers

The Farmington Knightline dancers pose with their awards after sweeping top team honors recently at the UDA camp in Branson, Mo.

 Submitted Photo

The Farmington Knightline dance squad collected numerous accolades while attending the UDA camp on July 11-14 in Branson, Mo.

The varsity and junior varsity teams each earned first place with their original home routines, along with invitations to the upcoming UDA national dance competition in Orlando, Fla.

The varsity crew was awarded a Superior trophy for obtaining the highest average of individual blue ribbons awarded for performances on routines learned during the event, and also brought home the prestigious Team Leadership award as voted on by competitors.

Each team member received a commemorative pin for their contributions to a letter writing campaign in support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Every single Knightline dancer represented our district extremely well,” head coach Janna Hagerty said in a written statement. “Instructors, coaches and other dancers often sought us out to compliment not only the skills, but more importantly, the character of our girls. I could not be more proud of them. I am blessed to have such an amazing group of team members.”

Melissa Miller, Macey Vandiver, Taylor Stamm, Arianna Dettling and Jordan Young were selected as all-American varsity dancers, and have been invited to perform at the New Year’s Day parade in Rome.

Junior varsity all-American honoree Suzan Helton landed a similar opportunity at the Thanksgiving Day parade in Philadelphia.

Emily Gosling, Abby English, Mercedes Moore, Bella Bergdorf, Graci Blyze and Laynee Copeland are part of the delegation chosen for the Varsity Christmas Spectacular at Walt Disney World, along with Vandiver, Miller, Young, Dettling and Stamm.

Other Knightline members include: Emma Crites, Rachel Deidiker, Lauren Hall, Taylor Henson, Alyssa Howard, Madeline Joyce, Taylor Matthiesen, Anna Sikes, Emma Umfleet, Sydney Wynn, Megan Bullock, Paige Edwards, Maddy Gidden, Kayla Johnson, Aubree Johnson, Casarah Karow and Kami Kemper. 

