The Farmington Knightline dance squad collected numerous accolades while attending the UDA camp on July 11-14 in Branson, Mo.
The varsity and junior varsity teams each earned first place with their original home routines, along with invitations to the upcoming UDA national dance competition in Orlando, Fla.
The varsity crew was awarded a Superior trophy for obtaining the highest average of individual blue ribbons awarded for performances on routines learned during the event, and also brought home the prestigious Team Leadership award as voted on by competitors.
Each team member received a commemorative pin for their contributions to a letter writing campaign in support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“Every single Knightline dancer represented our district extremely well,” head coach Janna Hagerty said in a written statement. “Instructors, coaches and other dancers often sought us out to compliment not only the skills, but more importantly, the character of our girls. I could not be more proud of them. I am blessed to have such an amazing group of team members.”
Melissa Miller, Macey Vandiver, Taylor Stamm, Arianna Dettling and Jordan Young were selected as all-American varsity dancers, and have been invited to perform at the New Year’s Day parade in Rome.
Junior varsity all-American honoree Suzan Helton landed a similar opportunity at the Thanksgiving Day parade in Philadelphia.
Emily Gosling, Abby English, Mercedes Moore, Bella Bergdorf, Graci Blyze and Laynee Copeland are part of the delegation chosen for the Varsity Christmas Spectacular at Walt Disney World, along with Vandiver, Miller, Young, Dettling and Stamm.
Other Knightline members include: Emma Crites, Rachel Deidiker, Lauren Hall, Taylor Henson, Alyssa Howard, Madeline Joyce, Taylor Matthiesen, Anna Sikes, Emma Umfleet, Sydney Wynn, Megan Bullock, Paige Edwards, Maddy Gidden, Kayla Johnson, Aubree Johnson, Casarah Karow and Kami Kemper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.