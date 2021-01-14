Knights celebrate seniors with win

Nine players scored as the Lady Raiders forced 27 turnovers Wednesday night in a 61-28 road triumph despite connecting on just 5-of-15 from the line.

Politte netted a game-high 12 points, and senior Emily Veach contributed 10 as a reserve. Ella Gant had eight points and five assists for North County (8-1).

Herculaneum (7-6) grabbed an early 8-4 lead when Emily Wiese sank a runner and Paige Fowler added two subsequent free throws.

But North County invoked full-court pressure to shift momentum, and blanked the Lady Blackcats over the next 9 ½ minutes.

Gant scooped in a slashing layup off a steal by Tyler Conkright, then beat the first-quarter buzzer with an open 3-pointer that gave the Lady Raiders a 15-8 advantage.

Politte propelled the visitors to a 27-12 cushion at intermission, along with five first-half steals by Paris Larkin, and North County carried a 22-9 scoring edge in the third quarter.

Veach struck from the perimeter to make it 44-14, and Emma Gaugel converted a 3-point play from a second offensive rebound on her way to seven points.