Knights celebrate seniors with win

FARMINGTON – Jacob Jarvis compiled 24 points with 11 rebounds, and Farmington shot 53 percent in an 87-62 home triumph over Seckman on Wednesday night.
Rylan Files, Brady White and Tyler Thebeau cracked the starting lineup among six seniors honored prior to tipoff, and contributed to a positive start by the Knights.
Farmington (9-3) received 20 points from Brant Gray, and surged to a 24-13 lead through one quarter before increasing the halftime margin to 52-33.
Jonah Burgess assumed a reserve role for the night, and provided his own double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Bracey Blanton added 12 points, and Files had nine points plus seven rebounds.
Josh Herget netted 21 points for Seckman (5-5), which struggled to 4-of-22 from beyond the arc. Nathan Mertz produced 16 points, and Allen Grahovic scored 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North County 61, Herculaneum 28
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Hanna Politte drained consecutive 3-pointers during a 22-0 run in the first half, and North County dominated Herculaneum for the second time this season.
Nine players scored as the Lady Raiders forced 27 turnovers Wednesday night in a 61-28 road triumph despite connecting on just 5-of-15 from the line.
Politte netted a game-high 12 points, and senior Emily Veach contributed 10 as a reserve. Ella Gant had eight points and five assists for North County (8-1).
Herculaneum (7-6) grabbed an early 8-4 lead when Emily Wiese sank a runner and Paige Fowler added two subsequent free throws.
But North County invoked full-court pressure to shift momentum, and blanked the Lady Blackcats over the next 9 ½ minutes.
Gant scooped in a slashing layup off a steal by Tyler Conkright, then beat the first-quarter buzzer with an open 3-pointer that gave the Lady Raiders a 15-8 advantage.
Politte propelled the visitors to a 27-12 cushion at intermission, along with five first-half steals by Paris Larkin, and North County carried a 22-9 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Veach struck from the perimeter to make it 44-14, and Emma Gaugel converted a 3-point play from a second offensive rebound on her way to seven points.
Junior center Kamryn Winch tallied eight points after the break while also providing 11 rebounds and five blocks for North County.
Wiese paced Herculaneum with 10 points, and Macey Pillard added six points plus seven rebounds.
BOYS WRESTLING
Ste. Genevieve Quad
STE. GENEVIEVE – Nathan Selby competed at both 138 and 145 pounds, and pinned each of his three opponents Wednesday night of the Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling team.
Dalton McNeal (126) also finished 3-0 in contested bouts with a fall, technical fall and major decision to help the Dragons beat two visiting teams in a quad-match.
Ste. Genevieve posted victories of 53-21 over Windsor and 57-24 against Sikeston before dropping a 48-26 outcome against Class 4 power Jackson.
Bryant Schwent (113) and Gavin Gross (132) recorded single falls while also receiving two forfeits each. Matthew Schmidt (182) and Ryan Schmelzle (285) were each 2-1 with two pins on the night.
Jackson finished 6-0 with two awarded forfeits spanning the 145-pound and heavyweight classes during the final dual with Ste. Genevieve.
Ste. Genevieve 53, Windsor 21
106 – Brayden Belding (W) won by forfeit
113 – Bryant Schwent (SG) won by forfeit
120 – Joe Hirst (W) fall Nicholas Wirick, 1:35
126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) tech fall Nicholas Baer, 25-9
132 – Gavin Gross (SG) won by forfeit
138 – Justin Schwent (SG) fall Hayden Barker, 2:42
145 – Nathan Selby (SG) fall Brandon Geitz, 3:03
152 – Cameron Busch (W) dec Levi Wiegand, 6-3
160 – Luke Longlin (W) dec Kaleb Myracle, 4-2
170 – Dominic Pona (W) dec Ethan Odgen, 7-2
182 – Matthew Schmidt (SG) fall Nick Jansen, 0:38
195 – Damien Wheeler (SG) won by forfeit
220 – Dale Propst (SG) won by forfeit
285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Clay Scott, 0:35
Ste. Genevieve 57, Sikeston 24
106 – Connor Lawrence (SK) won by forfeit
113 – Bryant Schwent (SG) won by forfeit
120 – Jacob Leavitt (SK) fall Nicholas Wirick, 0:50
126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) fall Blayne McDermott, 4:36
132 – Gavin Gross (SG) fall Asa Douglass, 2:00
138 – Nathan Selby (SG) fall Jax Lancaster, 3:31
145 – Cannon Gaddis (SK) fall Justin Schwent, 0:37
152 – Levi Wiegand (SG) dec Devyn Tinsley, 10-7
160 – Kaleb Myracle (SG) fall Sam Lancaster, 1:41
170 – Ethan Ogden (SG) fall Dominic Mullin, 3:05
182 – Matthew Schmidt (SG) fall Cooper Dees, 1:12
195 – Isaac Griggs (SK) fall Damien Wheeler, 2:23
220 – Dale Propst (SG) fall Nolan Self, 5:51
285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Mark Fisher, 4:41
Jackson 48, Ste. Genevieve 26
106 – Landon Vassalli (J) won by forfeit
113 – Bryant Schwent (SG) maj dec Russell Coy, 14-4
120 – Nicholas Wirick (SG) won by forfeit
126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) maj dec Craig Aufdenberg, 18-7
132 – Gavin Gross (SG) won by forfeit
138 – Nathan Selby (SG) fall Charles McIntyre, 1:43
145 – Jace Davis (J) fall Justin Schwent, 0:42
152 – Flint Guilliams (J) won by forfeit
160 – Garner Horman (J) fall Kaleb Myracle, 2:35
170 – Griffin Horman (J) fall Ethan Ogden, 1:04
182 – Cole Parker (J) fall Matthew Schmidt, 2:42
195 – Tanner Mitchell (J) won by forfeit
220 – Tony Terry (J) dec Dale Propst, 8-6
285 – Liam Bryant (J) dec Ryan Schmelzle, 7-0