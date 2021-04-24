Knights counter quickly to handle Lady Raiders

During her mandatory brief absence from the field, Farmington extended its 2-0 cushion. LaCava created pressure along the North County back line, forced a panicked pass to the middle and was soon rewarded.

Lady Raiders keeper Paige Clark stopped Collins on a resulting partial breakaway, but LaCava arrived first near the goal line for her third marker of the season with 17:16 remaining.

North County carried a majority of possession before halftime, but trailed 1-0 after Boyer was knocked down near the edge of the box and converted her team-leading ninth goal in the 32nd minute.

Gant nearly created an equalizer just 45 seconds into the second half, but a rolling cross from the left side barely missed connecting with teammate Emma Gaugel in front.

Center back Taylor Branch often collaborated with Berkemeyer to protect Boeckmann from there in a match that featured only two corner kicks for each squad.

The early moments saw North County defender break up a potential threat from LaCava before Knights freshman Keira Hayes impeded an ensuing Gant run while avoiding a whistle.