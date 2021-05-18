 Skip to main content
Knights handled with ease by Ladue
Knights handled with ease by Ladue

Farmington Tennis

Farmington senior Colton Woody approaches the net for a return during singles action in the Class 2, District 1 district championship match against Poplar Bluff on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Farmington.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

FARMINGTON – The dominant Ladue boys tennis eliminated Farmington from the Class 2 state sectional round with a 5-0 shutout on Monday.

The visiting Rams picked up singles victories from Amit Kadan over Trenton Berghaus and Weston Williams against varsity newcomer Grant Willis.

Farmington (13-3) ended a 10-match win streak after picking up just two games in the doubles phase from No. 1 pairing Colton Woody and Maddox Brenneke.

Singles Results:

3. Amit Kadan (L) def. Trenton Berghaus 6-0, 6-0

6. Weston Williams (L) def. Grant Willis 6-1, 6-0

Doubles Results:

1. Max Chen/Nathan Chen (L) def. Colton Woody/Maddox Brenneke 8-2

2. Amit Kadan/Brian Tokarczyk (L) def. Trenton Berghaus/Carter Barnes 8-0

3. David Ju/Weston Williams (L) def. Wyatt Bach/Landon Veach 8-0

