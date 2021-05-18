Knights handled with ease by Ladue

FARMINGTON – The dominant Ladue boys tennis eliminated Farmington from the Class 2 state sectional round with a 5-0 shutout on Monday.
The visiting Rams picked up singles victories from Amit Kadan over Trenton Berghaus and Weston Williams against varsity newcomer Grant Willis.
Farmington (13-3) ended a 10-match win streak after picking up just two games in the doubles phase from No. 1 pairing Colton Woody and Maddox Brenneke.
Singles Results:
3. Amit Kadan (L) def. Trenton Berghaus 6-0, 6-0
6. Weston Williams (L) def. Grant Willis 6-1, 6-0
Doubles Results:
1. Max Chen/Nathan Chen (L) def. Colton Woody/Maddox Brenneke 8-2
2. Amit Kadan/Brian Tokarczyk (L) def. Trenton Berghaus/Carter Barnes 8-0
3. David Ju/Weston Williams (L) def. Wyatt Bach/Landon Veach 8-0