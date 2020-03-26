Koch joining next MBCA Hall of Fame class

Less than a month after stepping into retirement from a distinguished career that spanned more than 40 years, Gary Koch will take his place among coaching elite.

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday morning that Koch will be inducted into its 2020 Hall of Fame class.

Koch recently completed his 14th and final season at Mineral Area College, where he righted a slouching program toward its first two outright Region 16 championships along with three MCCAC titles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a steady emphasis on finding talented athletes who also excelled in the classroom, Koch coached nine all-Americans and 22 Academic All-Americans.

He compiled more than 600 wins between the high school and junior college levels with stints at Valle Catholic, Ste. Genevieve, St. Pius X, Festus and Pacific.

Koch then served for three years in an assistant role at Jefferson College before taking over the reins at Mineral Area in 2006 and working alongside son Todd Koch and longtime assistant Randy Skaggs.