Legion Ball: Post 416 avenges De Soto setback

DE SOTO, Mo. – Clayton Redmond drove in all three runs on Tuesday as Mineral Area Post 416 avenged a Senior Legion baseball loss to De Soto from the previous evening.

Kooper Kekec produced two hits, and Post 416 tallied in the first, third and fifth innings to prevail 3-2 while overcoming five defensive errors.

Jobe Smith pitched four innings and struck out four batters for the win. Grant Mullins notched a three-inning save in a combined five-hitter after allowing no runs and fanning an impressive eight.

Mineral Area (4-2) pulled even at 2-2 in the third after the host club scored twice in the opening frame.

Levi Lalonde struck out nine and went the distance on the mound in defeat. De Soto (8-12) won the meeting on Monday 10-0.

Jackson 14, Ste. Genevieve 4

JACKSON, Mo. – Brandon Gallahar finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored on Wednesday as Jackson Post 158 rolled to a 14-4 victory in six innings over Ste. Genevieve Post 150.

The host squad seized control with seven runs in the third inning against opposing starter Aiden Boyer, highlighted by an RBI double from Carter Crosnoe.

Gallahar made it 8-0 with an RBI single following three consecutive walks. Quentin Borders and Cecil Abernathy added two hits apiece for Jackson.

Jacob Saffle carried a shutout bid before yielding two runs in the fifth as the winning pitcher. He struck out six and walked three while giving up only four hits.

Clayton Drury and Josh Bieser each went 2-for-3, and Carter Klump ripped an RBI double in the top of the fifth for Ste. Genevieve (12-4).

Zach Boyer drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-2, but Saffle retired Slade Schweiss on a fly out to avert further damage.

Grant Fallert lifted a sacrifice fly, and Drury brought Post 150 to within 9-4 on an RBI single facing reliever Drew Hahs. Jackson responded with five runs in the home half of the sixth to seal the outcome.

Lane VanGennip connected for an RBI double against Schweiss, and Abernathy ended the contest with an RBI single off fourth Ste. Genevieve hurler Wyatt Springkamper.

Aiden Boyer and Springkamper each singled and scored a run for Post 150, which committed three defensive errors within the last two innings.

Saffle struck out three straight batters early on, and was backed by a double play in the third.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0