Legion baseball in Missouri canceled through summer

The American Legion baseball season offered a second chance to salvage some competition this summer for teenagers whose high school seasons were dashed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But that opportunity vanished Wednesday evening – at least locally – as league officials in Missouri have decided to cancel the 2020 season in its entirety.
Several programs across the state confirmed the decision through social media, leaving players to search for potential alternatives on relatively short notice.
The Americanism Commission, with approval of National Commander Bill Oxford, had announced the cancellation of the 2020 American Legion World Series and eight regional tournaments last month.
Public health regulations in many states, due partly to the unknown risk posed by sizable gatherings, prevented hundreds of programs across the nation from operating a timely regular season.
However, the option was left open for less-affected states to proceed with their respective campaigns in compliance with local guidelines.
The Senior AAA level last year included teams representing Ste. Genevieve Post 150, Bonne Terre Post 83 and Potosi Post 265. The Park Hills Post 39 freshmen won a district championship.
As of Friday afternoon, more than half of the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri were found within St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Eighteen of 114 counties have reported no cases.
On Friday morning, the Babe Ruth League reiterated its goal to achieve a complete 2020 local season, although changes to its regional and World Series dates and locations are being explored.
