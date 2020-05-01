Legion baseball in Missouri canceled through summer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The American Legion baseball season offered a second chance to salvage some competition this summer for teenagers whose high school seasons were dashed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But that opportunity vanished Wednesday evening – at least locally – as league officials in Missouri have decided to cancel the 2020 season in its entirety.

Several programs across the state confirmed the decision through social media, leaving players to search for potential alternatives on relatively short notice.

The Americanism Commission, with approval of National Commander Bill Oxford, had announced the cancellation of the 2020 American Legion World Series and eight regional tournaments last month.

Public health regulations in many states, due partly to the unknown risk posed by sizable gatherings, prevented hundreds of programs across the nation from operating a timely regular season.

However, the option was left open for less-affected states to proceed with their respective campaigns in compliance with local guidelines.