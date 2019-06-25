{{featured_button_text}}

Varsity volleyball teams from 14 area schools and junior varsity squads from three others converged at locations in Farmington and Park Hills on Monday and Tuesday for the annual Licking Team Camp. The championship bracket of the traditional scrimmage tournament was held at Black Knight Fieldhouse with Ste. Genevieve defeating Valle Catholic 25-21, 25-23 in the title match. Central topped North County 25-23, 21-25, 15-7 and South Iron outlasted Ellington 25-23, 20-25, 15-6 in other varsity bracket finals.

