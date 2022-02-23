Lindenwood steps up to Division I, will join OVC

Lindenwood University in St. Charles is preparing to transition to NCAA Division I in its athletics programs.

In a press conference Wednesday at the Robert F. Hyland Performance Arena on campus, Lindenwood announced its intentions to move from Division II to Division I and join the Ohio Valley Conference. Lindenwood, which competes in 18 of the OVC’s championship sports, will officially join the conference on July 1, 2022.

“We are delighted to add Lindenwood University as our 10th member,” OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche said.

“This opportunity will elevate our entire university and provide championship-level experiences our student-athletes deserve,’’ Lindenwood president Dr. John Porter said. “We are eager to begin competition at this next level and look forward to welcoming OVC member schools to our campus.”

One of the largest athletics departments in the country, Lindenwood supports 29 sports at the NCAA level. Lindenwood has an enrollment of more than 7,000 students, and more than 10 percent compete in an NCAA sport.

The move will make Lindenwood the only Division I university in the immediate St. Louis region to field a football program. The other two D-I universities in the area -- St. Louis University and SIU Edwardsville -- do not have football programs.

Schools currently competing in the OVC include Austin Peay, Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Murray State, Southeast Missouri State, SIU Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Tennessee Martin.

Beginning in 2022-23, Austin Peay will shift to the Atlantic Sun Conference, while Belmont and Murray State will move to the Missouri Valley Conference.

Two other programs, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State, left in a previous round of realignment.

Announced earlier this year as new members of the OVC were Arkansas-Little Rock, which will move from the Sun Belt Conference in 2022-23, and GLVC rival Southern Indiana, which is set to step up from D-II that same season.

