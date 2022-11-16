Missouri Western junior offensive lineman Brenden McClure has received Honorable Mention for his performance this football season by the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. The North County graduate blocked for an offense that averaged 232.7 rushing and 179.6 passing yards while posting a 6-5 overall record.
Lineman McClure honored by MIAA
