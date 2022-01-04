 Skip to main content
Local Hoop Shoot champs to state

Hoop Shoot

Mineral Area Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Director James Hahn is pictured with Southeast District contest division champions (from left) Alaina Perry, Josey Tongay, Trenton Harbison and Maylee Merrill following competition on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chaffee, Mo. All four shooters advanced to the state level next month in Eureka, Mo.

 

 Submitted Photo

Mineral Area Elks Hoop Shoot lodge champions participated in the Southeast District contest Sunday in Chaffee, Mo. Four of the six available division titles were claimed by Mineral Area representatives within a district comprised of 10 lodges.

Alaina Perry made 17-of-25 attempts to win the girls 8-9 age division, and Maylee Merrill sank 19-of-25 tosses for the 12-13 girls championship.

Mineral Area picked up a 10-11 division sweep as Josey Tongay went 16-of-25 and Trenton Harbison shot a blistering 88 percent on 22-of-25.

The winners from each division in eight separate districts across Missouri advanced to the State Elks Hoop Shoot Finals to be held Feb. 5 at Eureka High School.

