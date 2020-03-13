Local players, coach see promising seasons nixed

Megan Skaggs departed her final college basketball game a winner – smiling and celebrating a championship.
The senior forward and her Central Missouri teammates captured the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association women’s tournament title for the first time since 1990 in a thrilling comeback against Emporia State on Sunday.
Skaggs, the reigning MIAA Player of the Year, was gearing up for one last dance in pursuit of a second Division II national title after the Jennies won it all in 2018.
Central Missouri (27-4, 18-1) already owned the regular-season MIAA crown, a distinction that implied certain inclusion within the national field of 64.
“We put ourselves in such a great position after conference play. We were literally guaranteed another game no matter how the conference tournament went,” Skaggs said. “It was not a thought that Sunday could have been my last game ever.”
Skaggs’ career includes a parade of individual and team accolades unrivaled among women’s basketball players from the Mineral Area. Her next award could be an all-America selection.
But it wasn’t supposed to end like this.
All national championship events involving winter sports were canceled Thursday by the NCAA and NAIA in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA further erased its spring season championships, including the College World Series and track and field events scheduled for June.
“It almost seems unreal that this is happening,” Skaggs said. “There is nothing to describe what I am feeling other than pure sadness.
“I pictured my journey ending with confetti falling while holding a national championship trophy, and now I don’t even get the chance to fight for that. I’m just devastated.”
NCAA Division I conferences initially adopted a gradual approach to crowd size reduction for their respective tournaments, permitting only essential personnel and limited family members to attend.
As the top seed in its eight-team Division II regional, Central Missouri was primed to host three rounds of games in four days starting this weekend in Warrensburg.
“Surprisingly, my reaction was that I laughed,” Skaggs said. “Granted, I probably laughed so I didn’t cry, but it was almost comical that the one year we get home-court advantage, no fans are allowed.
“Now looking back, playing in an empty gym would have been perfectly fine if that meant winning a regional with my team.”
Such events were scrapped in rapid succession across the country Thursday morning. Hours later, the NCAA officially stopped its basketball season at the stage of peak anticipation known as March Madness.
The unprecedented news stunned fans and crushed athletes and coaches alike – leaving all without a sense of proper closure.
“We practiced at 3 p.m. yesterday. Our A.D. came down and we all saw her talk to our coaches. Without anyone even saying a word to us, we knew,” Skaggs said. “Everyone huddled up and just started crying at midcourt.”
Postseason dreams were also dashed for North County High School graduate Holly Forbes, who neared the precipice of competing in her first NCAA Division I tournament.
A former junior college First Team all-American at Mineral Area, Forbes started all 30 games at forward during her junior season for Robert Morris University in western Pennsylvania.
“I actually found out when I was just sitting in my room,” she said. “One of our teammates sent us a message saying that the [NCAA] tournament was canceled.”
The Colonials (23-7, 17-1) dominated the Northeast Conference regular season, and were ready to host a league tournament semifinal contest against fifth-seeded Sacred Heart on Thursday.
Once the NEC nixed its event, Robert Morris was awarded the automatic NCAA tournament bid by default. That governing body stepped in shortly afterwards.
“Not even an hour earlier, we were all in the locker room and our coach was like ‘OK. Our conference tournament is canceled, and we’re the NEC champions,” Forbes said. “It was a weird feeling.”
Terra Helm barely had time to digest one of her most satisfying moments as a second-year assistant coach at alma mater Culver-Stockton.
The Wildcats (20-11, 16-8) of Canton, Mo. were among six teams from a deep Heart of America Athletic Conference picked for the NAIA women’s tournament in Billings, Mont.
“When we found out we were going to nationals, we were on cloud nine”, said Helm, a Fredericktown High School graduate who spent three years playing as a Culver-Stockton guard. “And then 24 hours later, we came to the lowest low. So we’re upset. We’re frustrated.
“We do understand why the call was made. Obviously, the health of everybody is more important than us going to play for a national championship. For not just our seniors, but all seniors – even our locals like Megan Skaggs – to not have an opportunity to go play for something more, I think it’s just really disappointing. That's where we're at.”
For a few short hours Wednesday, Culver-Stockton, with players scattered amid Spring Break, savored the thrill of accomplishing its first national appearance in program history.
Elation soon turned to confusion. After first delivering happy news to team members, Helm and C-SC seventh-year head coach Jeanette Burgin were scrambling to contact them again.
“We sent all of our girls home after our [March 4] loss to Evangel, and told them that we would figure things out. So when we all found out we were going to nationals, all of our girls were home,” Helm said.
“We were all headed back to campus when [the NAIA] decided to cancel. As coaches, we had to make phone calls and tell them just to turn around because now we’re not going. Our kid from San Antonio was already on campus, so now we’re trying to figure out if she’s going back there, staying with friends or what she’s doing. That’s kind of a nightmare right now.”
Helm is also affected from a recruiting standpoint. Many high school state tournaments never began, and others were abbreviated. Other showcase events have been either postponed or eliminated altogether.
Culver-Stockton has signed six players for next season. Two of them – Potosi senior Olivia Coleman and Arcadia Valley graduate Josie Landrum – have local ties to Helm.
“We’re currently shutting down campus and giving students another week of Spring Break. Then we’re going online,” Helm said. “It’s kind of hard to sell your campus when recruits come and there is nobody here or no lively activity going on… There have been talks of no summer AAU program happening, so that could also hit many coaches hard when it comes to recruiting.”
The recent developments indeed inflicted a harsh emotional toll on seniors. For underclassmen with remaining eligibility, the push toward next season begins earlier than expected.
“It really frustrating right now, but it is what it is and we can’t change it,” Forbes said. “Going to the tournament has always been a dream of mine since I was a little girl… I guess this just lights more of a fire in getting prepared for next year.”
Helm said that she messaged each of her team’s seniors – three of whom were freshman teammates during her senior season – to express empathy.
“The ultimate goal is to go to the national tournament. We finally achieved it after 25 years,” she said. “For these seniors to not set foot on the floor, they are upset. They wanted to play at least one more game in a Wildcat jersey on that court in Montana. Now, they don’t have the chance.”
“When I returned here two years ago, I told everybody that I thought this team was extremely special,” Helm added. “I thought without a doubt that we could get to this point within two years, and had the right people to get where we wanted to be.”
Skaggs was part of a state championship squad at Central High School in 2015, playing alongside older sister Sydney. They reunited on the court at Central Missouri two years later, and capped a magical playoff run by lifting the ultimate trophy on national TV in Sioux Falls, S.D. after snapping the 73-game win streak of Ashland (Ohio).
“My four years at UCM have been the best four years of my life,” she said. “Coming in as a freshman, I had no idea what was in store. But is has been nothing short of amazing, and I will always hold this experience close to my heart.”