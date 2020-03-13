Local players, coach see promising seasons nixed

“We’re currently shutting down campus and giving students another week of Spring Break. Then we’re going online,” Helm said. “It’s kind of hard to sell your campus when recruits come and there is nobody here or no lively activity going on… There have been talks of no summer AAU program happening, so that could also hit many coaches hard when it comes to recruiting.”

The recent developments indeed inflicted a harsh emotional toll on seniors. For underclassmen with remaining eligibility, the push toward next season begins earlier than expected.

“It really frustrating right now, but it is what it is and we can’t change it,” Forbes said. “Going to the tournament has always been a dream of mine since I was a little girl… I guess this just lights more of a fire in getting prepared for next year.”

Helm said that she messaged each of her team’s seniors – three of whom were freshman teammates during her senior season – to express empathy.