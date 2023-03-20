ROCKFORD, Ill. – The MOVA Silver-14 Under Armour volleyball team has secured an automatic bid to the upcoming AAU Nationals following a prestigious tournament title.

The local girls competed among 36 teams in the 14-and-under Classic Division at the AAU Rockin’ Rockford Grand Prix on March 11-12.

Team members are Molly Peterson, Cora Eden, Lauren Hulsey, Mallory Miles, Lilly Barton, Mia Monges, Lila Roth, Morgan Populis and Grace Lynch.

MOVA Silver-14 posted a 6-1 match record with 19 sets played at the event. A 2-1 showing on day one, including the lone defeat against the Wisconsin Elite, was enough to qualify for the Gold Bracket.

Victories over the Wisconsin Elite Blue, PAO Green, Crossfire R1 and Crossfire SR3 squads from there completed the championship run.

The girls have accepted the national invitation, scheduled for June in Orlando, Fla., and are currently seeking sponsors for the trip.