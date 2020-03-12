MAAA basketball honors feature plenty of repeats

The Central boys and girls recently swept the MAAA basketball tournament titles, and became the only teams from the league to claim subsequent district crowns this season.

Following their respective eliminations from the Class 4 playoffs, coaches from the MAAA have released their all-conference selections honoring 42 players.

The Rebels were among four programs to earn multiple First Team selections, as seniors Brent Wagner and Breven McMullen were recognized as two top scoring threats.

While Central won the regular season for Large-School boys, Arcadia Valley did likewise in the Small-School division with a matching 5-0 league finish.

The Tigers were paced by the inside outside threat of junior guard Carter Brogan, who returned strong from an early-season injury, and senior post Daniel Horn.

The best overall record among MAAA programs belonged to the Ste. Genevieve girls, who ended as a district runner-up at 25-2 after beginning the season 19-0.