MAAA basketball honors feature plenty of repeats

The Central boys and girls recently swept the MAAA basketball tournament titles, and became the only teams from the league to claim subsequent district crowns this season.
Following their respective eliminations from the Class 4 playoffs, coaches from the MAAA have released their all-conference selections honoring 42 players.
The Rebels were among four programs to earn multiple First Team selections, as seniors Brent Wagner and Breven McMullen were recognized as two top scoring threats.
While Central won the regular season for Large-School boys, Arcadia Valley did likewise in the Small-School division with a matching 5-0 league finish.
The Tigers were paced by the inside outside threat of junior guard Carter Brogan, who returned strong from an early-season injury, and senior post Daniel Horn.
The best overall record among MAAA programs belonged to the Ste. Genevieve girls, who ended as a district runner-up at 25-2 after beginning the season 19-0.
First Team juniors Maci Reynolds and Sydney Bumgardaner steered the Dragons toward a Large-School division crown and a double-overtime triumph in a wild Central Christmas final.
West County repeated as Small-School girls champion, and landed the most all-conference picks for any MAAA squad with four overall.
Star forward Dori McRaven secured First Team distinction, while teammates Madelyn Whitter, Claire LaBruyere and Alivia Simily made the Second Team.
Arcadia Valley finished second behind the Lady Bulldogs, but merited two First Team nods for junior guard Gracee Smith and senior guard Katie Whited.
Smith is on pace to become just the fourth MAAA female to surpass 2,000 career points after several 30-point efforts propelled her past the 1,000 and 1,500 milestones this winter.
The other First Team spots among Small-School girls belong to Valley senior Liz Morris and Kingston sophomore Madison Nelson, who reached 1,000 points in less than two full varsity seasons.
The Large-School girls First Team featured four repeat selections – Potosi senior Olivia Coleman, North County senior Kayleigh Winch, Central junior Sophia Horton and Bumgardaner.
Coleman and Horton each eclipsed 1,000 varsity points near the midpoint of the season. Winch became the fifth Lady Raiders to score 1,500 while owning the career rebounding record.
The Large-School boys First Team includes North County junior guard Karter Kekec, Ste. Genevieve junior guard Logan Trollinger and versatile Farmington sophomore Isaiah Robinson.
Other Small-School boys First Team honorees – Valle Catholic junior Carter Hoog, West County senior Cameron Stevens and Kingston sophomore Matt Nelson – each led their clubs in scoring.
Nelson had a school-record 47 points in the Cougars’ second game of the season against Bismarck on the last day of November.
Three freshmen were awarded Second Team status around the conference, including Farmington duo Jade Roth and Skylar Sweeney along with Simily.
Horton and the Central girls have the most multi-year picks with three as senior Avery Norris and junior Kaley Kimball returned to the Second Team.
Five MAAA programs compiled at least 20 victories.
2019-20 MAAA All-Conference Basketball
Large-School Boys
First Team:
Karter Kekec – North County
Breven McMullen – Central
Isaiah Robinson – Farmington
Logan Trollinger – Ste. Genevieve
Brent Wagner – Central
Large-School Boys
Second Team:
Christian Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
Kaleb Coffman – Potosi
Clayton Crow – North County
Brant Gray – Farmington
Seth Laut – Fredericktown
Large-School Girls
First Team:
You have free articles remaining.
Sydney Bumgardaner – Ste. Genevieve
Olivia Coleman – Potosi
Sophia Horton – Central
Maci Reynolds – Ste. Genevieve
Kayleigh Winch – North County
Second Team:
Marysa Flieg – Ste. Genevieve
Ella Gant – North County
Kaley Kimball – Central
Mallory Mathes – Fredericktown
Avery Norris – Central
Jade Roth – Farmington
Skylar Sweeney – Farmington
Small-School Boys
First Team:
Carter Brogan – Arcadia Valley
Carter Hoog – Valle Catholic
Daniel Horn – Arcadia Valley
Matt Nelson – Kingston
Cameron Stevens – West County
Second Team:
Jase Campbell – Bismarck
Skylar DeClue – Valley
Kyle Gielow – Valle Catholic
Cody Moore – West County
Logan Pannebecker – Arcadia Valley
Small-School Girls
First Team:
Dori McRaven – West County
Liz Morris – Valley
Madison Nelson – Kingston
Gracee Smith – Arcadia Valley
Katie Whited – Arcadia Vallley
Second Team:
Claire LaBruyere – West County
Jaidyn Phelps – Arcadia Valley
Riley Siebert – Valle Catholic
Alivia Simily – West County
Madelyn Whitter – West County