MAAA has six basketball players selected all-state

When Madison Nelson began her high school basketball career, the Kingston girls program had never experienced a single winning season.

But after she amassed 2.432 points over four years and gained versatility as a defender, passer, and driver, the Lady Cougars have since finished above the .500 mark twice in a row.

Nelson officially became the first player from Kingston to earn all-state recognition on Wednesday, as the MCBA selected six athletes in total from the MAAA.

Only two players in conference history have more varsity points than Nelson, who opened her senior campaign by topping her own single-game school record of 50 against Valley.

She averaged 29.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest this winter, often accounting for at least 60-70 percent of her team’s scoring output.

Other all-state honorees in the league enjoyed their own unprecedented milestones, including Central standout and two-time Class 4 boys selection Jobe Bryant.

Bryant likewise did everything while helping the Rebels capture the MAAA Large-School title and repeat as Class 4, District 2 champions in record-setting fashion.

Already an all-state football performer last fall, Bryant became the first sophomore in conference history from a boys basketball team to surpass 1,000 career points with several games to spare.

The elusive and explosive point guard averaged 23.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals this season for a Central squad that projects to keep seven of its current top eight players.

The West County girls relied heavily on defense and discipline to secure their deepest postseason run ever, yet were nearly derailed four games before it actually concluded.

Junior guard Alivia Simily spent much of her time on the court seeking open teammates, but delivered the signature shot of her career when the Lady Bulldogs needed it most.

Her driving layup through contact with 2.8 seconds left capped a 30-29 district championship win over Grandview, and West County soon earned two state playoff victories and fourth place overall.

Simily joins Nelson as Class 3 all-state picks after averaging 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and six assists. She maintained a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, and shot 43 percent from the field.

Central split two physical battles with West County during the regular season, and notched a fourth consecutive district title while reaching the Class 4 quarterfinals for a second straight year.

The Lady Rebels commenced their ninth successive 20-win season with just one returning starter, but found increased scoring contributions from numerous sources.

Sophomore Khloe Dischbein paced the offense at 14.6 points per game, and earned a Class 4 all-state spot. She also averaged about four rebounds and two steals while shooting 65 percent from the line.

Perhaps no MAAA player on the girls side presented a more difficult matchup for opponents than North County senior center and Class 5 selection Kamryn Winch.

Her size advantage in the paint commanded constant attention from multiple defenders, which resulted in a steady and expected dose of bruising contact.

Winch shined as an efficient offensive threat, shooting 61.4 percent, and dominated the glass with several outings of 20 or more rebounds.

She tallied 16.3 points and 14.8 rebounds per game, and became the latest all-state member of the Lady Raiders since sister Kayleigh Winch in 2020.

Senior forward Aiden Heberlie helped the Valle Catholic boys celebrate their third Class 2, District 4 boys title in four years, and further cemented his legacy among the all-time elite athletes at his storied school.

Heberlie has now achieved all-state distinction in three separate sports – already established multiple times in both baseball and football – after posting 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest in only his second year of varsity basketball.

Academic all-state awards were also announced this week, and include Valle Catholic guards Mia Weiler and Sam Loida along with Fredericktown forward Matthew Starkey.

Four MAAA girls teams were represented in the final state rankings, highlighted by the West County girls at No. 6 in Class 3.

Farmington settled at No. 8 in Class 5 as a district finalist with North County receiving votes. Central grabbed the No. 10 position for Class 4.

