MAAA Tournament: Blackcats edge Bulldogs as higher seeds advance

FARMINGTON – Matthew Starkey sank two timely 3-pointers in the third quarter, and the Fredericktown boys basketball team used perimeter success to snap a seven-game slide on Saturday.
The Blackcats connected nine times overall from beyond the arc, and held off West County 49-44 in first-round action of the MAAA Tournament at neutral Black Knight Fieldhouse.
Andrew Starkey tallied 12 points and Nate Miller equaled Andrew Starkey with 10 each. Fredericktown (10-11) advanced to face top seed North County on Monday at Mineral Area College.
With the teams nearly identical in turnovers and made three throws, long-range shooting offered a means of separation for the higher-seeded Blackcats.
Miller answered a basket through contact by Matthew Menzel with a completed 3-point play amid a key 11-3 run, and Fredericktown led 40-30 after Matthew Starkey struck from the outside.
West County (6-11) began the second half with a tying basket in the lane by freshman Garrisson Turner, and drew within 45-41 after Jase Campbell and Caden Merrill scored on consecutive possessions.
Cohlbe Dunnahoo countered with a pivotal putback of a missed free throw, and Fredericktown ended up 14-of-21 from the line compared to 15-of-21 by the Bulldogs.
Miller began the contest with back-to-back triples, but Fredericktown was held scoreless over the next seven minutes as threes from Menzel and Mason Simily fueled an 8-0 West County run.
Four more lead changes ensued in the second quarter. Dawson Buford put the Blackcats ahead 15-13, and Andrew Starkey matched four quick points by Turner while being fouled on a made three.
Starkey made it two in a row from deep, but West County cashed in on a turnover with 3 seconds left in the half as Turner’s buzzer beater cut the margin to 23-21.
Turner had a game-high 13 points plus eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Merrill provided eight points and Simily added seven more.
Dunnahoo had eight points in the victory.
Potosi 80, Bismarck 30
FARMINGTON – The Potosi boys placed four starters in double digits, and rained down 11 3-pointers on Saturday during an 80-30 rout over Bismarck in the MAAA Tournament.
Junior guard Malachi Peppers scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the first half, and the fifth-seeded Trojans advanced to meet Central in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
Ryker Walton connected three straight times from beyond the arc in the opening quarter, and capped his 15-point performance with a breakaway dunk after intermission.
Ian Sansegraw bolstered Potosi (11-9) with 14 points and eight rebounds, and senior guard Landon Bone added 11 points while the team converted 13-of-16 free throws.
The Trojans opened the third quarter on a 15-0 run to extend an already comfortable 50-14 advantage. Bone sank consecutive threes after Peppers executed a steal and layup.
Bismarck (2-18) trailed 25-0 less than six minutes into the action, and suffered its 13th straight defeat. A 3-point play from Peppers off an inbounds pass punctuated a 31-5 first quarter.
Trevor Politte finished with eight points, and Tanner Martinez added seven for the Indians.
Arcadia Valley 87, Valley 68
FARMINGTON – The Arcadia Valley boys blistered the opposing defense for 29 points during the second quarter and 35 more in the third while earning their sixth consecutive win.
Jackson Dement starred inside with 14 of his 24 points spanning a seven-minute stretch that helped the seventh-seeded Tigers gain a halftime separation of 45-26.
Arcadia Valley (8-7) rolled toward a quarterfinal clash with Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday at Mineral Area College after shooting 57 percent in the first half of an 87-68 triumph.
Carter Brogan relentlessly attacked off the dribble for 13 of his 23 points in the third stanza, and fellow senior Andrew Tedford buried four 3-pointers while scoring 21.
Jackson Inman converted a 3-point play at the edge of the lane, and ensuing transition layups from Tedford and Brogan created an 80-48 lead entering the fourth.
Valley (12-8) trailed early 13-4 before ending the first quarter with an 11-3 response, fueled by two 3-pointers from Colby Maxwell and a couple of second-chance field goals by Shawn Presley.
Tedford answered from the corner to extend a narrow 16-15 AV edge, and Dement muscled in back-to-back hooks from the low post as momentum gathered.
Maxwell was a tremendous 7-of-11 from long range to deliver a game-high 31 points, but the Vikings were unable to remotely slow the Arcadia Valley starters down.
Keegan Boyer added 12 points and Carter Jackson chipped in eight for Valley, which salvaged a game-ending 13-0 run against the AV reserves.
Willie Carter dropped in 12 points to give the Tigers a fourth man in double figures.
Valle Catholic 64, Kingston 41
FARMINGTON – Valle Catholic was an outstanding 19-of-21 collectively from the line, and completed a season sweep of Kingston in their third head-to-head meeting on Saturday.
Carter Hoog netted 22 points, hitting 12-of-12 free throws, and the sixth-seeded Warriors committed just nine turnovers to win 64-41 in the MAAA tournament first round.
Harry Oliver contributed 12 points and Sam Drury grabbed six rebounds while equaling Chase Fallert with nine points each for the Warriors.
Valle Catholic (14-7) bolted ahead 36-21 at halftime before outscoring the Cougars 18-10 in the third quarter, and will meet Farmington on Wednesday at Mineral Area College.
Kingston (7-12) unofficially shot 34 percent from the field. Cody Yates and Matt Nelson each scored 12 points, and Wyatt Jessen had eight in defeat. Nelson also supplied five blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Potosi 61, Valle Catholic 47
PARK HILLS – A sudden barrage of 3-pointers sparked a 20-3 run as the Potosi girls withstood a third-quarter push from Valle Catholic on Saturday.
Junior guard Carley Hampton accounted for 22 points, including four strikes from long range, and her squad pulled away for a 61-47 victory in the MAAA tournament first round.
Freshman Paige West added 12 points off the bench as the seventh-seeded Lady Trojans advanced to play North County in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday at MAC.
Potosi (10-10) grabbed a 15-6 lead when Annie McCaul beat the first-quarter with a putback through contact and made the ensuing free throw.
West drained a 3-pointer for a 22-10 advantage after making a steal and layup upon entering the game. The Lady Trojans forced 12 first-half turnovers.
Valle Catholic (8-14) began to settle down prior to intermission. Mia Weiler struck twice from beyond the arc, and Sam Loida cashed in an offensive rebound just before time expired to make it 29-20.
Loida answered a Hampton jumper with two straight field goals inside. Hannah Fowler hit from the left elbow, and Ade Weiler found Emma Christine on the low block to make it 33-31.
Potosi responded with three straight 3-pointers from Kya Gibson, West and Hampton, and capped the third quarter with a restored 44-33 cushion after Hampton banked in a difficult runner.
McCaul opened their fourth with her third basket on an offensive rebound, and finished with 11 points as the Lady Trojans established a 53-34 margin on another Hampton 3-pointer.
Kaydence Gibson dished out six assists and Kiersten Blair supplied five more for Potosi, which converted 8-of-11 free throws and had only three first-half turnovers.
Fowler again paced the Lady Warriors with 16 points plus eight rebounds, and Mia Weiler ended with 12 points and six assists.
Valle Catholic got nine points from Loida and eight from Ade Weiler. Both players had five rebounds.
Fredericktown 54, Kingston 24
PARK HILLS – The return of junior guard Alivia Buxton made an immediate impact for the Fredericktown perimeter defense on Saturday afternoon.
Buxton provided eight steals and 12 points as the Lady Blackcats contained Kingston for a 54-24 victory in the first round of the MAAA Tournament.
Kyndal Dodd powered her team inside with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Fredericktown (4-8) allowed no made field goals in the second quarter to build a 26-14 halftime lead.
Kingston (12-7) stayed within 16-13 through the first eight minutes, but generated only 11 points over the next three quarters as seeding upset hopes faded.
Madison Nelson had 15 points to pace the Lady Cougars.
Fredericktown carried a 42-21 advantage into the fourth quarter, and advanced to face top seed Ste. Genevieve on Monday at Mineral Area College.
Kylee Maddox added nine points on three shots from beyond the arc, and Ava Penuel contributed eight toward the win. Keira Francis added two late free throws.
Farmington 60, Bismarck 6
PARK HILLS – Skylar Sweeney scored 16 points, and fifth-seeded Farmington coasted past Bismarck 60-6 in the MAAA Tournament first round on Saturday.
Angelia Davis tallied 10 points and Jade Roth added nine as Farmington (12-5) advanced to face West County in a quarterfinal Monday at Mineral Area College.
The Knights capped the first quarter with a 19-0 lead. Peyton Crump and Brynn Johnson each provided six points after bench following a 36-3 halftime difference.
Bismarck (2-19) remained scoreless until Madison Dunn swished an 18-footer with 6:32 remaining in the second quarter.
Arcadia Valley 68, Valley 28
PARK HILLS – Gracee Smith became the career scoring leader for Arcadia Valley girls basketball during a 68-28 MAAA first-round triumph over Valley on Saturday night.
Smith replaced the previous mark of 2,077 points set by former all-state guard Kassie Walker by sinking a 3-pointer in the first quarter, and finished with a game-high 21.
Jaidyn Phelps notched 13 points plus six assists and four steals. Hailey Pauley and Hannah Helvey each chipped in seven points for the sixth-seeded Lady Tigers, who surged to a 44-18 halftime lead.
Arcadia Valley (13-9) captured its sixth consecutive victory, and advanced to face Central in a Tuesday quarterfinal at Mineral Area College.
Kenley Missey tallied 10 points and Katie Campbell added nine for Valley (3-15).
Smith moved into third place on the all-time MAAA girls scoring list. She rolled in another triple before dishing on a fast break to Phelps for a 3-point play and 58-22 cushion.