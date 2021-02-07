MAAA Tournament: Blackcats edge Bulldogs as higher seeds advance

Miller began the contest with back-to-back triples, but Fredericktown was held scoreless over the next seven minutes as threes from Menzel and Mason Simily fueled an 8-0 West County run.

Four more lead changes ensued in the second quarter. Dawson Buford put the Blackcats ahead 15-13, and Andrew Starkey matched four quick points by Turner while being fouled on a made three.

Starkey made it two in a row from deep, but West County cashed in on a turnover with 3 seconds left in the half as Turner’s buzzer beater cut the margin to 23-21.

Turner had a game-high 13 points plus eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Merrill provided eight points and Simily added seven more.

Dunnahoo had eight points in the victory.

Potosi 80, Bismarck 30

FARMINGTON – The Potosi boys placed four starters in double digits, and rained down 11 3-pointers on Saturday during an 80-30 rout over Bismarck in the MAAA Tournament.