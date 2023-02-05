BISMARCK – Arcadia Valley avenged a one-point loss to Bismarck from the regular season to join the girls quarterfinal round of the MAAA Tournament.

Freshman Addison Gallaher sank three 3-pointers on her way to 15 total points, and the Lady Tigers prevailed 46-40 over the host squad on Saturday.

Molly Cook provided 10 points and Paige Newstead-Adams had nine as Arcadia Valley (6-14) booked a matchup with state-ranked top seed Central on Monday at Mineral Area College.

The Lady Tigers finished just 8-of-18 from the line, but gained separation with a 15-7 scoring edge in the third quarter to extend their 21-19 halftime lead.

Freshman forward Ashley Hawkins netted a game-high 17 points, and Halie Dickey ended with 10 amid a struggle at the line for Bismarck (13-10).

Kinsey Hubbs and Morgan Randazzo each chipped in five points on 5-of-6 free throws. The Lady Indians will meet Kingston in the consolation bracket on Wednesday.

Ste. Genevieve 56, Valley 39

BISMARCK – Kiki Asher poured in 16 of her game-high 18 points before intermission, and Ste. Genevieve beat Valley 56-39 in the MAAA Tournament opening round on Saturday.

Kayden Huck knocked down 6-of-6 free throws, and equaled Sadie Greminger with 10 points in the win. Chloe Staffen notched seven points.

Ste. Genevieve (7-8) established a 33-13 halftime cushion, and advanced to face Farmington on Tuesday in the quarterfinals at MAC.

Valley (5-17) shot a respectable 19-of-28 from the line in defeat, and slipped into a consolation game against Valle Catholic on Wednesday.

Kenley Missey scored 16 points while draining three 3-pointers, and Alyssa Warren added nine for the Lady Vikings.

North County 58, Kingston 9

BISMARCK – Freshman guard Raegan Pierce connected three times from long range on Saturday, and North County eased past winless Kingston 58-9 in MAAA Tournament first-round action.

Paris Larkin matched Pierce with 13 points, and Lainey Calkins had 12. The fifth-seeded Lady Raiders will face Fredericktown in the quarterfinals on Monday.

North County (10-9) also received eight points from freshman Alli Scott.

Allison Hahn netted both field goals for Kingston (0-9), which dressed no available substitutes.

Potosi 58, Valle Catholic 9

BISMARCK – Potosi tuned up its perimeter shooting game to hit 10 3-pointers on Saturday, and put Valle Catholic away 58-9 in the MAAA Tournament first round.

The sixth-seeded Lady Trojans allowed only two second-half points, and moved on to face West County in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Blair Sitton balanced the attack inside with 14 points, and Aubree Wilson tallied 12. Potosi (12-10) also got nine points each from Emily Hochstatter and Kaydence Gibson.

Madelyn Griffard had four points to lead Valle Catholic (1-19).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Farmington 53, Fredericktown 41

CALEDONIA – Farmington connected on nine 3-pointers Saturday afternoon, and bested Fredericktown for a third time this season to begin the MAAA Tournament.

Cooper Tripp sank a key triple just before time expired in the first half, and matched Logan Schaupert with 11 points as the Knights triumphed 53-41 on a neutral floor.

Braydon Berry notched seven of his nine points during the first quarter, and Farmington (8-13) picked up eight points each from Justus Boyer and Tatem Tinsley.

The Knights moved ahead 17-12 when Tinsley and Tripp closed out the initial stanza with consecutive threes, and carried a 29-21 advantage into the break.

Blackcats standout Andrew Starkey again faced the brunt of the opposing defense, and tallied 12 points to share game-high honors with teammate Zander Stephens.

Fredericktown (8-12) also received eight points and six rebounds from LeeAndrea Catchings.

Farmington established a 45-28 lead with less than seven minutes to play behind solid defense, and held on from the line after transition baskets by Catchings and Starkey cut the margin to 47-41.

The Knights made 12-of-21 free throws compared to 4-of-11 by the Blackcats.

North County 61, Bismarck 39

CALEDONIA – North County received a solid challenge through halftime from No. 12 seed Bismarck, then pulled away for a 61-39 victory on Saturday in the first round of the MAAA Tournament.

Layne Wigger steadily totaled a game-high 18 points, and fifth-seeded North County (10-9) advanced to face Valle Catholic on Tuesday at Mineral Area College.

Freshman guard Drew Johnson finished with 13 points, and drilled consecutive 3-pointers as the third quarter commenced to extend a 26-20 lead for the Raiders.

Jobe Smith beat the buzzer from long range to make it 43-29, and compiled 14 rebounds plus eight points as North County shined along the glass.

Kooper Kekec drew two charging fouls in the second half, and provided 10 rebounds from his point guard position. His squad forced 17 turnovers while committing 10.

Both teams entered the event missing a key force in the paint after Raiders forward Andrew Civey and Indians forward Tanner Martinez recently underwent season-ending surgeries.

Sven Wilson highlighted the attack for Bismarck (8-11) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Gavin Butery grabbed 13 rebounds while equaling Garrett Mork with eight points each.

Bismarck will draw Fredericktown, a team it split with at full strength in the regular season, during the consolation bracket on Wednesday.

Kingston 59, Arcadia Valley 26

CALEDONIA – Kingston thrived behind its stifling defense, and instantly looked to attack Arcadia Valley in transition after forcing missed shots in the second half.

Cody Yates overcame early foul trouble to score a game-high 21 points, and helped the seventh-seeded Cougars cruise 59-26 in the MAAA Tournament first round on Saturday night.

Kingston (11-9) outscored the Tigers 28-11 after taking a 31-15 halftime lead on a 3-pointer from Collin Sumpter at the buzzer, and will face Ste. Genevieve next on Tuesday.

Wyatt Johnson had seven of his 12 points in the third quarter to match the total of Sumpter, and Mason Nelson dunked down the stretch while amassing nine points and 12 rebounds.

Yates picked up his third foul before the midway mark of the second quarter, but his teammates carried the offense through a subsequent 9-0 run.

Gage Douglas netted 10 points and Colin Whited supplied eight to pace Arcadia Valley (6-12), which struggled to a 0-of-12 showing from beyond the arc.

The opening period concluded with Kingston leading 11-8. The Cougars had only seven turnovers with AV suffering only nine unofficially.

West County 70, Valley 42

CALEDONIA – Chasten Horton totaled 17 points and six rebounds on Saturday, and West County used depth and defensive pressure to speed away from Valley 70-42 on Saturday night.

Carter Reed notched 12 points on four long-range shots. The sixth-seeded and Small-School champion Bulldogs advanced to face Potosi in the MAAA Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Valley senior Colby Maxwell had a sensational performance in defeat with game highs of 30 points and 15 rebounds. His third 3-pointer of the first quarter gave the Vikings a fleeting lead at 12-10.

West County (13-7) seized command in a hurry by forcing a series of backcourt steals, and outscored the host Vikings 30-10 in a stellar second quarter to lead 42-22 at halftime.

Maxwell threaded a reverse layup through traffic while drawing a foul, and kept Valley within 26-22 on a putback before the Bulldogs capped the half on a 16-0 outburst.

Lance Monroe had 11 points in the victory, including back-to-back field goals after 3-pointers by Reed and Ty Harlow sparked the pivotal surge.

Horton notched four baskets after the break as West County worked its ball movement inside. Caden Merrill also chipped in eight points.

Aside from Maxwell hitting more than half of his shots taken, the remainder of the roster for Valley (11-10) was limited to just two field goals.